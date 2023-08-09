BAFL 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.44%)
BIPL 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
BOP 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.33%)
DFML 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2%)
DGKC 54.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.12%)
FABL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.82%)
FCCL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.08%)
GGL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
HBL 103.35 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.68%)
HUBC 82.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
KEL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.43%)
LOTCHEM 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 31.80 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (5.54%)
OGDC 101.35 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.79%)
PAEL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.84%)
PIBTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.95%)
PIOC 94.90 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.52%)
PPL 72.06 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (3.68%)
PRL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.14%)
SILK 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.58%)
SSGC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.83%)
TPLP 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
TRG 102.00 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.78%)
UNITY 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,858 Increased By 64 (1.33%)
BR30 17,320 Increased By 348.7 (2.05%)
KSE100 47,865 Increased By 434.8 (0.92%)
KSE30 17,036 Increased By 138.4 (0.82%)
Asian currencies edge higher despite weak China inflation (.)

Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2023 11:12am

Philippine peso led gains as Asian currencies edged higher on Wednesday, despite China’s consumer prices falling in July, making it the first G20 economy to enter deflation territory since Japan in 2021.

The Chinese yuan strengthened 0.2% as major state-owned banks were seen selling dollars to slow the pace of the yuan’s decline, while stocks slipped 0.4%.

The weak inflation data from China fuelled concern over the outlook for global growth, and should add to pressure on authorities in Beijing to do more to stimulate demand in the world’s second-largest economy.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs expect deflation in producer prices to persist in coming months, while also expecting a “U-shaped recovery” for consumer prices.

“A gradually closing output gap is likely to bring headline CPI inflation back to its 2% long-term historical trend by the end of 2024,” they said in a note.

The Philippine peso gained 0.2%, while Indonesia’s rupiah and Malaysia’s ringgit appreciated slightly.

Stocks in the region traded higher, with South Korea and Malaysia leading the gains, as their benchmarks rose over 1% and 0.4% respectively.

Shares in Manila edged slightly higher.

The country’s agricultural and fisheries production by value narrowed 1.3% in the second quarter ahead of Thursday’s economic report.

In Thailand, the central bank chief said economic growth forecasts may need to be revised down, as the recovery may not be as strong as expected earlier, and interest rates may be raised or held steady at the next policy review.

Most Asian currencies slip ahead of likely Fed hike

Shares in Manila edged slightly higher.

The country’s agricultural and fisheries production by value shrank 1.3% in the second quarter from a year earlier.

The Philippines releases second quarter gross domestic product data on Thursday.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, edged lower by 0.068 to 102.45 as of 0346 GMT.

Concerns about US banks added to the risk-averse sentiment, after Moody’s cut credit ratings of several small to mid-sized US banks and said it may downgrade some of the nation’s biggest lenders, including Bank of New York Mellon and US Bancorp.

Asian currencies

