BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.83%)
BIPL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
BOP 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.88%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-7.47%)
DFML 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.9%)
DGKC 53.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-4.09%)
FABL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FCCL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
FFL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.68%)
GGL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.19%)
HBL 100.91 Decreased By ▼ -3.09 (-2.97%)
HUBC 82.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.37%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.83%)
LOTCHEM 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.34%)
MLCF 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-5.45%)
OGDC 97.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.76 (-6.46%)
PAEL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.43%)
PIOC 91.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-2.73%)
PPL 69.72 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-6.42%)
PRL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-5.73%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 44.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-4.32%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.25%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.26%)
TPLP 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
TRG 101.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.89%)
UNITY 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.65%)
BR100 4,794 Decreased By -106.9 (-2.18%)
BR30 16,971 Decreased By -647.7 (-3.68%)
KSE100 47,430 Decreased By -956.4 (-1.98%)
KSE30 16,897 Decreased By -350.1 (-2.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Dissolution of NA: PM says will send summary to President today

Recorder Report Published 09 Aug, 2023 05:33am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stated that he would send the summary for the dissolution of the National Assembly to the president today (Wednesday).

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the tube-well solar energy transfer project, the prime minister said: “After completion of our term, we will, today (Wednesday), write to the president of Pakistan that the assembly should be dissolved and then a caretaker government will come.”

He said I have brought this programme before you today because there cannot be any development project of greater importance than this, the foundation of which has been laid today, the size of which is Rs377 billion.

PM Shehbaz announces August 9 dissolution date of National Assembly

He said that if the price of this tube-well is 100 rupees, then the province will give Rs33, whereas, Rs33 will be given by the farmers. The federal government would give to the farmers surrounding ICT Rs67 and the farmers’ share would be only Rs33.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the Diamar-Bhasha Dam is a huge project worth US$15 billion. He asked investing in this project from Saudi Arabia, adding 4,000-megawatt electricity will be generated from this dam.

He said that electricity from Thar coal has now been started following negligence for not paying attention to the Thar coal in the past. He said that the country was saved from default by taking the IMF programme.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif President Dr Arif Alvi NA dissolution PM Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

1000 characters

Dissolution of NA: PM says will send summary to President today

Record Rs371bn raised through sale of Ijarah Sukuk

Rs9.4trn revenue collection target: FBR required to rely on policy, some other steps

Imran Khan disqualified for five years

Imran Khan moves IHC against trial court’s order

ECC approves SSA for outsourcing Islamabad airport

Updated CDMP as per SBA yet to be approved

Nepra dismayed by higher Lesco losses

Ampoule manufacturing: Glass tubing subjected to 20pc customs duty: FBR

Revamping railways: Urgent investment of Rs12bn needed, NA told

Read more stories