Dissolution of NA: PM says will send summary to President today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stated that he would send the summary for the dissolution of the National Assembly to the president today (Wednesday).

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the tube-well solar energy transfer project, the prime minister said: “After completion of our term, we will, today (Wednesday), write to the president of Pakistan that the assembly should be dissolved and then a caretaker government will come.”

He said I have brought this programme before you today because there cannot be any development project of greater importance than this, the foundation of which has been laid today, the size of which is Rs377 billion.

He said that if the price of this tube-well is 100 rupees, then the province will give Rs33, whereas, Rs33 will be given by the farmers. The federal government would give to the farmers surrounding ICT Rs67 and the farmers’ share would be only Rs33.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the Diamar-Bhasha Dam is a huge project worth US$15 billion. He asked investing in this project from Saudi Arabia, adding 4,000-megawatt electricity will be generated from this dam.

He said that electricity from Thar coal has now been started following negligence for not paying attention to the Thar coal in the past. He said that the country was saved from default by taking the IMF programme.

