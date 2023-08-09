BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.83%)
BIPL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
BOP 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.88%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-7.47%)
DFML 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.9%)
DGKC 53.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-4.09%)
FABL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FCCL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
FFL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.68%)
GGL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.19%)
HBL 100.91 Decreased By ▼ -3.09 (-2.97%)
HUBC 82.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.37%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.83%)
LOTCHEM 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.34%)
MLCF 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-5.45%)
OGDC 97.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.76 (-6.46%)
PAEL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.43%)
PIOC 91.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-2.73%)
PPL 69.72 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-6.42%)
PRL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-5.73%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 44.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-4.32%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.25%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.26%)
TPLP 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
TRG 101.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.89%)
UNITY 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.65%)
BR100 4,794 Decreased By -106.9 (-2.18%)
BR30 16,971 Decreased By -647.7 (-3.68%)
KSE100 47,430 Decreased By -956.4 (-1.98%)
KSE30 16,897 Decreased By -350.1 (-2.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan rubber futures marginally lower

Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2023 05:33am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures ended marginally lower on Tuesday after China released another slew of disappointing trade data but a softer yen limited losses.

Osaka Exchange’s rubber contract for January delivery finished 0.8 yen, or 0.4%, lower at 196.2 yen ($1.37) per kg, in its sixth straight day of losses.

The benchmark contract has been hovering near a two-year low since July 18.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for January delivery fell 5 yuan to finish at 12,890 yuan ($1,787.40) per metric ton.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average closed up 0.38%.

China’s imports and exports fell much faster than expected in July, threatening growth prospects in the world’s second-largest economy and heightening pressure for the government to provide fresh stimulus to prop up demand.

Oil prices slipped on Tuesday after data showed China’s imports and exports fell much more than expected in July in a further sign of weak growth in the world’s largest oil importer, although losses were limited by expected supply tightness.

Lower crude prices incentivise manufacturers to shift to rival synthetic rubber, derived from oil, hindering the natural rubber market.

Still, the yen weakened 0.41% against the dollar to 143.10, making yen-dominated assets more affordable for overseas buyers.

Asian share markets were mostly weaker but the dollar strode higher as investors digested weaker Chinese trade data ahead of key inflation readings from China and the United States due later this week.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for September delivery last traded flat at 127.7 US cents per kg.

rubber rubber price rubber rates

Comments

1000 characters

Japan rubber futures marginally lower

Record Rs371bn raised through sale of Ijarah Sukuk

Rs9.4trn revenue collection target: FBR required to rely on policy, some other steps

Dissolution of NA: PM says will send summary to President today

Imran Khan disqualified for five years

Imran Khan moves IHC against trial court’s order

ECC approves SSA for outsourcing Islamabad airport

Updated CDMP as per SBA yet to be approved

Nepra dismayed by higher Lesco losses

Ampoule manufacturing: Glass tubing subjected to 20pc customs duty: FBR

Revamping railways: Urgent investment of Rs12bn needed, NA told

Read more stories