KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 89,991 tons of cargo comprising 37,987 tons of import cargo and 52,004 tons of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargos of 37,987 tons comprised of 36,162 tons of containerised cargo; and 1,825 tons of Canola.

The total export cargos of 52,004 tons comprised of 41,927 tons of containerised cargo; 8,227 tons of cement and 1850 tons of Talc Powder.

There were three vessels Cosco Thailand, SSL Brahmaputra and Draftvader carrying containers and clinkers currently at the berths.

There were five ships namely LRI Charm, Aniben Bay, CMA CGM Titus, CMA CGM Norma and Ever Uranus sailed out to sea during the reported period.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 187,297 tonnes comprising of 156,078 tonnes of import cargo and 22,219 tonnes of export cargo including 2,893 loaded and empty containers (1586 TEUs imports and 1,307 export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargo of 156,078 tonnes includes 26,962 tonnes of containerised cargo; 71,065 tonnes of LNG; 24,277 tonnes of Mogas oil; 17,828 tonnes of steel coil; 15,515 tonnes of palm oil and 431 tonnes of LPG.

The total export cargo of 22,219 tonnes includes 22,219 tonnes of containerised cargo.

There are four ships currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths out of them an edible oil carrier ‘Golden Lotus’ and other container ship Maria Elina are expected to take berths at Liquid Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on 8th August 2021.

