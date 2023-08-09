BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.83%)
Bihari community: NA body for resolving CNIC-related issues

Recorder Report Published 09 Aug, 2023 05:33am

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior took notice of the delay in the issuance of the CNICs to the Bihari community and resolved that the ministry should unblock the CNICs in the deserving cases and proposed legislation to solve the issue.

The 52nd meeting of the Standing Committee on Interior was held under the chairmanship of Ahmed Hussain Deharr here on Tuesday.

The committee dropped the bills due to the absence of the movers.

Senior police officers from Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa briefed the committee on the agenda item regarding the implementation of the recommendations of the committee put forth in its previous meeting regarding the 9th May incidents and the committee appreciated the role of the department in pursuance of the matter.

Senior officers from the FIA Cyber Crime Wing apprised the committee on the compliance status regarding Agenda item No. 9 involving propaganda against law enforcement agencies from within and outside the country. The committee issued the directions that every step must be taken to eradicate such propaganda through social media.

Senior officer of Punjab Police briefed the committee and presented a report on agenda item No 6 regarding the details of the law enforcement agencies’ operation in the Katcha Area and other related issues.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Hussain Deharr, Malik Sohail Khan, Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan, Sajid Mehdi, Nadeem Abbas, Nawab Sher, and senior government officials from federal and provincial departments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

National Assembly FIA FIA Cyber Crime Wing Bihari community

