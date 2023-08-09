KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Lucky Cement 30.06.2023 180% (F) 13,725.814 43.06 26.09.2023 16.09.2023 to Ltd (Unconsolidated) Year End 12.00.P.M. 26.09.2023 AGM Bestway Cement Ltd 30.06.2023 60% (F) 11,891.698 19.94 01.09.2023 26.08.2023 to Year End 03.00.P.M 01.09.2023 EOGM United Brands Ltd - - - - 29.08.2023 23.08.2023 to 12.00.P.M. 29.08.2023 EOGM Pakgen Power Ltd - - - - 01.09.2023 19.08.2023 to 11.00.A.M. 01.09.2023 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

Indication: Revised dates of Book Closure & AGM.

