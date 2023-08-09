Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Lucky Cement 30.06.2023 180% (F) 13,725.814 43.06 26.09.2023 16.09.2023 to
Ltd (Unconsolidated) Year End 12.00.P.M. 26.09.2023
AGM
Bestway Cement Ltd 30.06.2023 60% (F) 11,891.698 19.94 01.09.2023 26.08.2023 to
Year End 03.00.P.M 01.09.2023
EOGM
United Brands Ltd - - - - 29.08.2023 23.08.2023 to
12.00.P.M. 29.08.2023
EOGM
Pakgen Power Ltd - - - - 01.09.2023 19.08.2023 to
11.00.A.M. 01.09.2023
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
Indication: Revised dates of Book Closure & AGM.
