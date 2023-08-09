BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.83%)
Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 09 Aug, 2023 05:33am

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Lucky Cement           30.06.2023     180% (F)      13,725.814      43.06       26.09.2023   16.09.2023 to
Ltd (Unconsolidated)   Year End                                                 12.00.P.M.      26.09.2023
                                                                                AGM
Bestway Cement Ltd     30.06.2023     60% (F)       11,891.698      19.94       01.09.2023   26.08.2023 to
                       Year End                                                 03.00.P.M       01.09.2023
                                                                                EOGM
United Brands Ltd      -              -             -               -           29.08.2023   23.08.2023 to
                                                                                12.00.P.M.      29.08.2023
                                                                                EOGM
Pakgen Power Ltd       -              -             -               -           01.09.2023   19.08.2023 to
                                                                                11.00.A.M.      01.09.2023
                                                                                EOGM
==========================================================================================================

Indication: Revised dates of Book Closure & AGM.

