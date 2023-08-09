KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== BankIslami Pakistan Ltd ** 3-Aug-23 9-Aug-23 Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd. 7-Aug-23 9-Aug-23 31.5% (ii) 3-Aug-23 Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd. 8-Aug-23 10-Aug-23 150% (ii) 4-Aug-23 Habib Bank Ltd 8-Aug-23 10-Aug-23 20% (ii) 4-Aug-23 Engro Fertilizers Ltd 9-Aug-23 10-Aug-23 30% (ii) 7-Aug-23 Waves Corporation Ltd # 4-Aug-23 11-Aug-23 11-Aug-23 Nestle Pakistan Ltd. 9-Aug-23 11-Aug-23 1210% (i) 7-Aug-23 Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd 9-Aug-23 11-Aug-23 30% (ii) 7-Aug-23 Summit Bank Ltd # 8-Aug-23 15-Aug-23 15-Aug-23 Exide Pakistan Ltd. 9-Aug-23 15-Aug-23 15-Aug-23 Ansari Sugar Mills Limtied 9-Aug-23 16-Aug-23 16-Aug-23 MCB Bank Ltd 15-Aug-23 17-Aug-23 70% (ii) 10-Aug-23 Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd # 10-Aug-23 18-Aug-23 18-Aug-23 Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 17-Aug-23 18-Aug-23 15% (i) 15-Aug-23 (HUBCSC2) The Hub Power Company Ltd @ 15-Aug-23 21-Aug-23 Nishat Power Ltd # 9-Aug-23 22-Aug-23 22-Aug-23 KELSC6 (K-Electric Ltd) 16-Aug-23 23-Aug-23 Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd. # 16-Aug-23 25-Aug-23 25-Aug-23 First Punjab Modaraba 21-Aug-23 28-Aug-23 NIL 28-Aug-23 Hascol Petroleum Ltd 25-Aug-23 31-Aug-23 NIL 31-Aug-23 Tariq Glass Industries Ltd # 26-Aug-23 1-Sep-23 1-Sep-23 JSTFC11 (Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd) 30-Aug-23 6-Sep-23 Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd. 19-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 NIL 26-Sep-23 Lucky Core Industries Ltd 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 330% (F) 18-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 Colgate Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd. 22-Sep-23 29-Sep-23 50% (F) 20-Sep-23 29-Sep-23 Tata textile Mills Ltd 12-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 30% (F) 10-Oct-23 MCB-Arif Habib Savings and Investments Ltd 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 55% (F) 12-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 The Organic Meat Company Ltd 10% Bonus ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers **

Final Book Closure @

