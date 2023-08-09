BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.83%)
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Published 09 Aug, 2023

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd **        3-Aug-23    9-Aug-23
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd.     7-Aug-23    9-Aug-23      31.5% (ii)      3-Aug-23
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd.        8-Aug-23    10-Aug-23     150% (ii)       4-Aug-23
Habib Bank Ltd                    8-Aug-23    10-Aug-23     20% (ii)        4-Aug-23
Engro Fertilizers Ltd             9-Aug-23    10-Aug-23     30% (ii)        7-Aug-23
Waves Corporation Ltd #           4-Aug-23    11-Aug-23                                    11-Aug-23
Nestle Pakistan Ltd.              9-Aug-23    11-Aug-23     1210% (i)       7-Aug-23
Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd            9-Aug-23    11-Aug-23     30% (ii)        7-Aug-23
Summit Bank Ltd #                 8-Aug-23    15-Aug-23                                    15-Aug-23
Exide Pakistan Ltd.               9-Aug-23    15-Aug-23                                    15-Aug-23
Ansari Sugar Mills Limtied        9-Aug-23    16-Aug-23                                    16-Aug-23
MCB Bank Ltd                      15-Aug-23   17-Aug-23     70% (ii)        10-Aug-23
Fauji Fertilizer Bin 
Qasim Ltd #                       10-Aug-23   18-Aug-23                                    18-Aug-23
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd       17-Aug-23   18-Aug-23     15% (i)         15-Aug-23
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Ltd @                     15-Aug-23   21-Aug-23
Nishat Power Ltd #                9-Aug-23    22-Aug-23                                    22-Aug-23
KELSC6 (K-Electric Ltd)           16-Aug-23   23-Aug-23
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd. #        16-Aug-23   25-Aug-23                                    25-Aug-23
First Punjab Modaraba             21-Aug-23   28-Aug-23     NIL                            28-Aug-23
Hascol Petroleum Ltd              25-Aug-23   31-Aug-23     NIL                            31-Aug-23
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd #      26-Aug-23   1-Sep-23                                      1-Sep-23
JSTFC11 (Jahangir Siddiqui &
Co. Ltd)                          30-Aug-23   6-Sep-23
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd.         19-Sep-23   26-Sep-23     NIL                            26-Sep-23
Lucky Core Industries Ltd         20-Sep-23   26-Sep-23     330% (F)        18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Colgate Palmolive 
(Pakistan) Ltd.                   22-Sep-23   29-Sep-23     50% (F)         20-Sep-23      29-Sep-23
Tata textile Mills Ltd            12-Oct-23   19-Oct-23     30% (F)         10-Oct-23
MCB-Arif Habib Savings and
Investments Ltd                   16-Oct-23   23-Oct-23     55% (F)         12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
The Organic Meat Company Ltd                                10% Bonus
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers **

Final Book Closure @

