KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd ** 3-Aug-23 9-Aug-23
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd. 7-Aug-23 9-Aug-23 31.5% (ii) 3-Aug-23
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd. 8-Aug-23 10-Aug-23 150% (ii) 4-Aug-23
Habib Bank Ltd 8-Aug-23 10-Aug-23 20% (ii) 4-Aug-23
Engro Fertilizers Ltd 9-Aug-23 10-Aug-23 30% (ii) 7-Aug-23
Waves Corporation Ltd # 4-Aug-23 11-Aug-23 11-Aug-23
Nestle Pakistan Ltd. 9-Aug-23 11-Aug-23 1210% (i) 7-Aug-23
Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd 9-Aug-23 11-Aug-23 30% (ii) 7-Aug-23
Summit Bank Ltd # 8-Aug-23 15-Aug-23 15-Aug-23
Exide Pakistan Ltd. 9-Aug-23 15-Aug-23 15-Aug-23
Ansari Sugar Mills Limtied 9-Aug-23 16-Aug-23 16-Aug-23
MCB Bank Ltd 15-Aug-23 17-Aug-23 70% (ii) 10-Aug-23
Fauji Fertilizer Bin
Qasim Ltd # 10-Aug-23 18-Aug-23 18-Aug-23
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 17-Aug-23 18-Aug-23 15% (i) 15-Aug-23
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Ltd @ 15-Aug-23 21-Aug-23
Nishat Power Ltd # 9-Aug-23 22-Aug-23 22-Aug-23
KELSC6 (K-Electric Ltd) 16-Aug-23 23-Aug-23
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd. # 16-Aug-23 25-Aug-23 25-Aug-23
First Punjab Modaraba 21-Aug-23 28-Aug-23 NIL 28-Aug-23
Hascol Petroleum Ltd 25-Aug-23 31-Aug-23 NIL 31-Aug-23
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd # 26-Aug-23 1-Sep-23 1-Sep-23
JSTFC11 (Jahangir Siddiqui &
Co. Ltd) 30-Aug-23 6-Sep-23
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd. 19-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 NIL 26-Sep-23
Lucky Core Industries Ltd 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 330% (F) 18-Sep-23 26-Sep-23
Colgate Palmolive
(Pakistan) Ltd. 22-Sep-23 29-Sep-23 50% (F) 20-Sep-23 29-Sep-23
Tata textile Mills Ltd 12-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 30% (F) 10-Oct-23
MCB-Arif Habib Savings and
Investments Ltd 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 55% (F) 12-Oct-23 23-Oct-23
The Organic Meat Company Ltd 10% Bonus
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers **
Final Book Closure @
