BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.83%)
BIPL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
BOP 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.88%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-7.47%)
DFML 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.9%)
DGKC 53.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-4.09%)
FABL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FCCL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
FFL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.68%)
GGL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.19%)
HBL 100.91 Decreased By ▼ -3.09 (-2.97%)
HUBC 82.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.37%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.83%)
LOTCHEM 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.34%)
MLCF 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-5.45%)
OGDC 97.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.76 (-6.46%)
PAEL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.43%)
PIOC 91.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-2.73%)
PPL 69.72 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-6.42%)
PRL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-5.73%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 44.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-4.32%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.25%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.26%)
TPLP 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
TRG 101.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.89%)
UNITY 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.65%)
BR100 4,794 Decreased By -106.9 (-2.18%)
BR30 16,971 Decreased By -647.7 (-3.68%)
KSE100 47,430 Decreased By -956.4 (-1.98%)
KSE30 16,897 Decreased By -350.1 (-2.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK’s FTSE 100 dragged down by miners, financial stocks

Reuters Published August 8, 2023 Updated August 8, 2023 09:32pm

Britain’s FTSE 100 closed lower on Tuesday, weighed down by declines in the mining sector after Glencore’s earnings plunged and China reported bleak trade data, while financials were also a big drag on the index.

The blue-chip index ended 0.4% lower, with Glencore down 2.6% after the Swiss miner said its earnings halved in the first half of the year.

Data showing a faster-than-expected decline in top metals consumer China’s imports and exports in July heightened concern over demand, weighing on prices of base metals.

The industrial metals and mining sector declined 1.9%, hitting its lowest level in nearly a month.

“Miners are particularly affected by some short term volatility in the Chinese economy. It’s clearly a concern (for) commodity stocks in the short term,” said Russ Mould, Investment director at AJ Bell.

Asset manager abrdn slumped 11.7% to the bottom of the FTSE 100 after it reported a drop in its assets under management.

The banking index shed 1.5% as global sentiment soured after Moody’s cut credit ratings of several small-to-mid-sized U.S. lenders on Monday.

“The downgrades of these handful of banks has been enough to stoke fears again that the U.S. banking crisis has not, in fact, gone away,” said Stuart Cole, chief macro economist at Equiti Capital.

Italy’s approval of a 40% windfall tax on domestic lenders also hurt sentiment for Europe’s financial sector on Tuesday.

Britain’s more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index ended 0.1% lower, with losses contained by a 15.4% surge in shares of TI Fluid Systems following a buyback plan.

Among other stocks, InterContinental Hotels Group, hit a record high, rising 2.3% as the Holiday Inn owner said it expects room revenue growth to remain positive across its regions in the second half of 2023 “irrespective of any” macroeconomic pressures.

FTSE 100 UK's FTSE 100 UK’s FTSE 100 index

Comments

1000 characters

UK’s FTSE 100 dragged down by miners, financial stocks

ECP disqualifies Imran Khan for five years

KSE-100 suffers dramatic fall of over 950 points

Rupee registers back-to-back losses, settles at 287.91 against US dollar

Imran Khan moves IHC against conviction in Toshakhana case

Ministers expect delay in elections due to ‘constitutional requirements’

Oil slips as weak China data offsets tightening supply

PM launches Rs377bn project to convert 100,000 agriculture tube wells on solar power

Govt reconstitutes Board of Investment

PM Shehbaz pays farewell visit to GHQ, praises Army for service to nation

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 63.5%, stand at over Rs59.5bn in FY23

Read more stories