Govt reconstitutes Board of Investment

  • Board consists of 12 members representing the public sector, while 13 members represent the private sector
BR Web Desk Published August 8, 2023 Updated August 8, 2023 04:18pm

The federal government on Tuesday reconstituted the 25-member Board of Investment (BoI).

As per the notification dated August 8, 2023 and issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the board consists of 12 members representing the public sector, while 13 members represent the private sector.

The composition of reconstituted board of BoI will be as follows:

  1. Prime Minister of Pakistan (President of the Board);
  2. Minister for Finance and Revenue (Member);
  3. Minister for Board of Investment (Member);
  4. Minister for Commerce (Member);
  5. Minister for Foreign Affairs (Member);
  6. Minister for Industries & Production (Member);
  7. Minister for Energy (Member);
  8. Minister for Information Technology & Telecommunication (Member);
  9. Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)(Member);
  10. Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) (Member);
  11. Chairman Board of Investment (BoI) (Member);
  12. Secretary, Board of Investment (Secretary of the Board).

Meanwhile, members from the private sector are as follows:

  1. Faisal Jawed, Director, Din Group of Companies (Member);
  2. Muhammad Imran Masood, Executive Director, Integrators (Pvt) Ltd (Member);
  3. Asad Saleem Rehman, Director, Saleem Group of Industries (Member);
  4. Khalid Mahmood, CEO, Getz Pharma Pvt Ltd (Member);
  5. Syed Muhammad Talib Rizvi, Executive Director/COO, Banking & Fintech (Member);
  6. Muhammad Yawar Irfan Khan, Chairman, Irfan Group of Companies (Member);
  7. Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali Anjum, Chairman, S.M Group of Industries (Member);
  8. Engr. Harris Naeem, CEO, HTMA (Pvt.) Ltd. Pakistan (Member);
  9. Syed Hasnain Ibrahim Kazmi, Advocate, Supreme Court of Pakistan (Member);
  10. Malik Muhammad Awais Khalid, Awais Khalid & Associates (Member);
  11. Ayla Majid, Founder & CEO, Planetive Pakistan (Member);
  12. Eyab Ahmed, Group PR Manager, Agency 21 International and Garana.com (Member); and
  13. Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to Chief Minister, Sindh on Investment and PPP Projects (Member).

The private sector members shall hold office for a term of two years and shall be eligible for re-appointment.

The BoI was established with broad based responsibilities of promotion of investment in all sectors of economy, facilitation of local and foreign investors for speedy materialization of their projects, enhancement of Pakistan’s international competitiveness and contribution to economic and social development.

It assists companies and investors who are investing or intend to invest in Pakistan as well as facilitates the implementation and operation of their projects.

ZAHID FAROOQ Aug 08, 2023 04:36pm
Excellent
