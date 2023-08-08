BAFL 40.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.99%)
BIPL 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
BOP 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.6%)
CNERGY 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.67%)
DFML 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
DGKC 55.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.88%)
FABL 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
FFL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
GGL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
HBL 102.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.73%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.99%)
OGDC 99.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.86 (-4.65%)
PAEL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
PIOC 93.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.6%)
PPL 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-4.7%)
PRL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.08%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.96%)
SNGP 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.63%)
SSGC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.43%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.89%)
TPLP 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.28%)
TRG 103.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.32%)
UNITY 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 4,870 Decreased By -31 (-0.63%)
BR30 17,353 Decreased By -265.5 (-1.51%)
KSE100 47,999 Decreased By -387.1 (-0.8%)
KSE30 17,084 Decreased By -163.9 (-0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India rate panel to dial up hawkishness even as it holds policy steady

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2023 10:24am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

MUMBAI: India’s monetary policy committee (MPC) is expected to maintain key rates when it meets on Thursday, but will adopt a far more hawkish tone as the recent rise in food prices risks becoming entrenched, economists and market participants said.

A July 13-31 Reuters poll of 75 economists showed the central bank was expected to keep its repo rate unchanged at 6.50% at its Aug. 10 policy meeting.

Food price spikes in India, typical at the onset of the monsoon, drove up headline inflation in June, corroborating the MPC’s view that the fight against inflation is far from over, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its bulletin last month.

The rise in food prices, however, has been sharper than expected this year and is seen lasting longer.

“It’s likely that the hawkish rhetoric will be dialled up further in the MPC meeting,” Shilan Shah, deputy chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics said.

DBS Bank expects the evolving inflationary trend to pose a 80-100 basis points (bps) upside risk to the MPC’s current inflation forecast of 5.2% for the September quarter.

June CPI rose 4.81%, snapping a four-month easing trend, with economists expecting the July print, due on Aug. 12, to top 6% levels, moving out of the RBI’s 2%-6% inflation comfort band.

The MPC at its June policy meeting also reiterated its intent of nudging inflation towards its medium-term target of 4% and not just holding it below 6%.

DBS said not only are rate cut expectations getting priced out, but the OIS curve appears to be pricing for around a 40-50% likelihood of a 25 bps hike over the next two RBI meetings.

Economists at ANZ also agreed with that view.

“There is therefore greater reason for the RBI to sound more hawkish at its upcoming meeting, even if it will likely keep the repo rate unchanged,” they said.

“It will also possibly emphasise a larger need to be watchful of the second-round effects of high food prices and inflation expectations.”

A majority of the economists polled said rates will stay at 6.5% through the first quarter of 2024, followed by 50 basis points worth of cuts by the end of June, around the same time when markets expect the US Fed to start cutting its rates.

“The bond market will take cues from the RBI’s assessment of the current spike in food prices and its impact on the overall inflation outlook and monetary policy,” said Pankaj Pathak, Fund Manager- Fixed Income, Quantum AMC.

India US Federal Reserve Reserve Bank of India Indian parliament India’s monetary policy committee Quantum

Comments

1000 characters

India rate panel to dial up hawkishness even as it holds policy steady

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Investment task: SIFC apex body picks up the pace

Joint sitting of parliament passes trade dispute-, trade bodies-related bills

Six incentive schemes of SBP: ECC approves proposal of changes in contours

Aug-Oct auction calendar: Govt plans to borrow Rs11.09trn from banks

Moody’s downgrades 10 US banks, warns of possible cuts to others

Privatisation: CCoP to add PIA to active projects’ list

Cargo terminal at East Wharf: Negotiation panel told to re-engage with AD Ports

Army chief issues stern warning to terrorists

NA adopts Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Read more stories