Rs35bn allocated for setting-up of ‘filter clinics’

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that the federal government has allocated Rs35 billion for establishment of filter clinics to eliminate the Hepatitis-C under a comprehensive nationwide programme.

In a tweet, he said, an endowment fund of Rs15 billion has also been set up whose proceeds will be used for the provision of free treatment to the poor. He said he has laid the foundation stone of PKLI University which will serve as a hub of knowledge creation, research and innovation.

It may be added that the premier while laying the foundation stone of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute University in Lahore also launched a campaign to create awareness among the people about Hepatitis disease.

