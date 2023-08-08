Cotton market remains steady with low volume

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new crop of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 17,800 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 7,800 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,300 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 17,700 to Rs 17,800 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,300 per 40 Kg.

2600 bales of Tando Adam, 1800 bales of Shehdad Pur were sold at Rs 17,750 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 200 bales of Sanghar, 200 bales of Nuabad, 800 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 17,700 per maund, 200 bales of Maqsooda Rind were sold at Rs 17,600 per maund and 200 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 18,100 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,935 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 350 per kg.

