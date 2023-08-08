BAFL 41.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.05%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
DGKC 56.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.17%)
FABL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
FFL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
GGL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.09%)
HBL 102.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.11%)
HUBC 83.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.27%)
HUMNL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.23%)
OGDC 102.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.83%)
PAEL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
PIBTL 4.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.06%)
PPL 72.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-2.89%)
PRL 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
SSGC 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
TPLP 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.69%)
TRG 103.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.57%)
UNITY 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 13.4 (0.27%)
BR30 17,556 Decreased By -62.6 (-0.36%)
KSE100 48,397 Increased By 10.6 (0.02%)
KSE30 17,251 Increased By 3.1 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cotton market remains steady with low volume

Recorder Report Published 08 Aug, 2023 07:15am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new crop of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 17,800 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 7,800 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,300 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 17,700 to Rs 17,800 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,300 per 40 Kg.

2600 bales of Tando Adam, 1800 bales of Shehdad Pur were sold at Rs 17,750 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 200 bales of Sanghar, 200 bales of Nuabad, 800 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 17,700 per maund, 200 bales of Maqsooda Rind were sold at Rs 17,600 per maund and 200 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 18,100 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,935 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 350 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton Cotton prices cotton market Naseem Usman cotton spot rate Pakistan cotton rates

Comments

1000 characters

Cotton market remains steady with low volume

Joint sitting of parliament passes trade dispute-, trade bodies-related bills

Six incentive schemes of SBP: ECC approves proposal of changes in contours

Aug-Oct auction calendar: Govt plans to borrow Rs11.09trn from banks

PM praises role of cos operating under CPEC

Army chief issues stern warning to terrorists

NA adopts Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Privatisation: CCoP to add PIA to active projects’ list

SCBA sees ‘unconstitutional’ election delay, assails govt

‘We’ve always used democratic tools to get our point across’: Bilawal

Cargo terminal at East Wharf: Negotiation panel told to re-engage with AD Ports

Read more stories