BAFL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
BIPL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.3%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.52%)
DFML 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
DGKC 55.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.93%)
FABL 25.74 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.96%)
FCCL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
FFL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.75%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
HBL 103.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.32%)
HUBC 83.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
KEL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
MLCF 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
OGDC 105.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-2.14%)
PAEL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.15%)
PIOC 93.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.9%)
PPL 74.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-2%)
PRL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.54%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
SNGP 46.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.92%)
SSGC 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
TPLP 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
TRG 102.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.76%)
UNITY 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 4,901 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.86%)
BR30 17,619 Decreased By -220.2 (-1.23%)
KSE100 48,386 Decreased By -199.5 (-0.41%)
KSE30 17,247 Decreased By -122.7 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Berlin-Quetta Friendship Square’ inaugurated

Recorder Report Published 08 Aug, 2023 06:37am

KARACHI: The German Consul General in Karachi, Dr Rüdiger Lotz, along with Administrator of Metropolitan Corporation Quetta Jabbar Baloch and Honorary Consul of Germany Quetta Mir Murad Baluch inaugurated the Berlin-Quetta Friendship Square to mark friendly relations between Germany and Pakistan.

Berlin Buddy Bears have become a landmark in many countries. They are ambassadors of a cosmopolitan Germany.

Buddy Bear’s features express the friendly ties between Germany and the host nation, uniting Berlin’s cheerfulness, diversity and creativity.

The Buddy Bears are symbols of peace and tolerance, serve as the canvas for creative expression of street art.

The German Consulate General along with the Honorary Consul of Germany Quetta hired a local artist from Quetta, Muhammad Shahab Awan, a graduate from the University of BUITEMS Fine Arts, to paint the Buddy Bear.

The street previously called GPO Chowk, Quetta, has been renamed as “Berlin Quetta Friendship Square”. The name-changing was carried out at the initiative of the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Karachi along with the Honorary Consul of Germany Quetta in collaboration with Metropolitan Corporation Quetta.

During the inauguration the German Consul General in Karachi, Dr. Rüdiger Lotz remarked: “The buddy bear is a symbol of the city of Berlin. With outstretched arms, it stands for peace, friendship and cooperation. We are proud that the Buddy Bear as of now also is a citizen of the city of Quetta!”

On the occasion the Honorary Consul of Germany Quetta, Mir Murad Baluch stated: “We are happy to bring the ambassador of Berlin to our city Quetta. The art on Buddy Bear not only reflects the strong bilateral ties between Pakistan and Germany but also highlights the impacts of climate change.”

Last year Balochistan torrential rains and flash floods have caused significant loss of life and property, Germany provided generous assistance for the people of Balochistan, which is also highlighted in the form of art.

Administrator of Metropolitan Corporation Quetta Jabbar Baloch said on the occasion: “The people of Balochistan appreciate the generous support of the people of Germany. We are glad to that Germany has contributed to the beauty of Quetta city with this piece of art.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Germany and Pakistan Dr Rüdiger Lotz Berlin Quetta Friendship Square Mir Murad Baluch

Comments

1000 characters

‘Berlin-Quetta Friendship Square’ inaugurated

Joint sitting of parliament passes trade dispute-, trade bodies-related bills

Six incentive schemes of SBP: ECC approves proposal of changes in contours

Aug-Oct auction calendar: Govt plans to borrow Rs11.09trn from banks

PM praises role of cos operating under CPEC

Army chief issues stern warning to terrorists

NA adopts Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Privatisation: CCoP to add PIA to active projects’ list

SCBA sees ‘unconstitutional’ election delay, assails govt

‘We’ve always used democratic tools to get our point across’: Bilawal

Cargo terminal at East Wharf: Negotiation panel told to re-engage with AD Ports

Read more stories