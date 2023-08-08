Sindh minister says May 9 mayhem wasn’t a spontaneous reaction

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that the events of May 9 have now been proven to be a deliberate conspiracy. If these events were indeed a spontaneous reaction, why did similar incidents not occur after the re-arrest of Imran Khan?

Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated in a statement that the nation did not exhibit any sympathy towards the punishment and disqualification of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

He said that PTI’s defilement of martyrs’ memorials, assault on Jinnah House, acts of arson, and attacks on institutions signify a state of rebellion within the country. The desecration of martyrs’ memorials was a deeply distressing incident for the entire nation.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that following his removal from power through a no-confidence motion, Imran Khan persistently disregarded the constitution and legal norms.

He further emphasized that Imran Khan orchestrated a social media campaign aimed at undermining national institutions, as part of a deliberate strategy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023