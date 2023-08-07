BAFL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
BIPL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.3%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.52%)
DFML 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
DGKC 55.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.93%)
FABL 25.74 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.96%)
FCCL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
FFL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.75%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
HBL 103.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.32%)
HUBC 83.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
KEL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
MLCF 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
OGDC 105.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-2.14%)
PAEL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.15%)
PIOC 93.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.9%)
PPL 74.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-2%)
PRL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.54%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
SNGP 46.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.92%)
SSGC 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
TPLP 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
TRG 102.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.76%)
UNITY 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 4,901 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.86%)
BR30 17,619 Decreased By -220.2 (-1.23%)
KSE100 48,386 Decreased By -199.5 (-0.41%)
KSE30 17,247 Decreased By -122.7 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

‘Barbie’ makes history with $1bn at the box office

Reuters | AFP Published August 7, 2023 Updated August 7, 2023 03:52pm
Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures
Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

NEW YORK: Box-office ticket sales of the movie ‘Barbie’ topped $1 billion in the United States and worldwide since its debut more than two weeks ago, Warner Bros. Pictures, a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery, announced on Sunday

In a statement, Warner Bros. said the movie took in $459 million from domestic theaters and another $572.1 million overseas over the weekend, for a total of $1.0315 billion. The figure was confirmed by media analytics firm Comscore.

“As distribution chiefs, we’re not often rendered speechless by a film’s performance, but Barbillion has blown even our most optimistic predictions out of the water,” said Jeff Goldstein, president of domestic distribution for Warner Bros. Pictures, and Andrew Cripps, president of international distribution.

‘Barbie’ cleared for release in Punjab following ‘minor cuts’

Directed by Oscar-nominated writer and director Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, the movie sends Mattel Inc’s iconic doll on an adventure into the real world.

Not only has ‘Barbie’ thus become the first movie directed solely by a woman to pass the $1 billion mark, but it did so faster than any film – including those directed by men – in Warner Bros.’ 100-year history, executives there said.

The film, which earlier scored the biggest opening weekend of the year, “has captured the imagination of moviegoers around the world and the results are incredibly impressive,” analyst Paul Dergarabedian of Comscore said.

Everything’s pink: How Barbiecore fashion has fueled a movie’s buzz

Universal’s ‘Oppenheimer,’ the dark historical drama that has placed second to ‘Barbie’ in their debut weeks, was bumped by Warner Bros. newcomer ‘Meg 2: The Trench,’ an action film featuring gargantuan prehistoric sharks.

‘Meg 2’ pulled in $30 million for the weekend, while Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ earned $28.7 million to push its global total to $552 million.

That total made the story about the creation of the atomic bomb the all-time top grossing World War II film, ahead of Nolan’s own ‘Dunkirk’ ($527 million) and Steven Spielberg’s ‘Saving Private Ryan’ ($482 million), not adjusted for inflation, according to Hollywood Reporter.

Fourth place for the weekend went to ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,’ the latest in the franchise about a team of reptilian heroes in a half shell. The Paramount animated comedy, featuring the voices of Jackie Chan and Post Malone, brought in $28 million.

Disney release ‘Haunted Mansion’ slid two spots to fifth, with the lavishly produced kid-centric film – starring LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish and Owen Wilson – earning $8.9 million.

Holding its own in sixth was the independent ‘Sound of Freedom,’ from Santa Fe Films and Angel Studios, at $7 million. The low-budget action thriller has sparked controversy, with critics saying its story about child sex trafficking plays into Qanon conspiracy theories.

All in all, it was an exceptional weekend for Hollywood, with the top four films all raking in $28 million or more.

Not only did the top films come close to doubling the total from the same weekend last year, they surpassed the corresponding pre-pandemic weekend in 2019, analysts said.

Ken might even have said – a line Ryan Gosling reportedly ad libbed during the filming of ‘Barbie’ – that the weekend was “Sublime!”

Rounding out the top 10 were:

‘Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1’ ($6.4 million) ‘Talk to Me’ ($6.2 million) ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ ($1.5 million) ‘Elemental’ ($1.2 million)

Warner Bros. Barbie

Comments

1000 characters

‘Barbie’ makes history with $1bn at the box office

Rupee sees marginal decline, settles at 287.43 against US dollar

Imran’s lawyer files plea seeking ‘A-class’ jail facilities for PTI chief

Govt launches WhatsApp’s alternative called ‘Beep Pakistan’

Lack of resources ‘real cause’ of Hazara Express tragedy: Saad Rafique

Hazara Express: investigators scour wreckage after deadly train crash in Pakistan

Oil dips after sustained rally bolstered by supply cuts

RMS Limited intends to acquire majority stake of Baluchistan Wheels: AHL

Inzamam-ul-Haq appointed Pakistan’s chief selector for second time

India’s parliament reinstates Rahul Gandhi as lawmaker

Read more stories