HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed barely moved Monday as traders weigh the Federal Reserve’s next move on interest rates following a mixed US jobs report last week.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 1.54 points to 19,537.92.

Hong Kong stocks open higher

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.59 percent, or 19.25 points to 3,268.83, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.66 percent, or 13.77 points, to 2,057.82.