BAFL 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.69%)
BIPL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.3%)
BOP 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.2%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.51%)
DFML 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 56.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
FABL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
FCCL 12.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HBL 104.95 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.66%)
HUBC 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.41%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.27%)
OGDC 109.65 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (1.64%)
PAEL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.73%)
PPL 78.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.61%)
PRL 18.89 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.18%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.31%)
SSGC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
TELE 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.04%)
TRG 103.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.44%)
UNITY 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.46%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,985 Increased By 41.9 (0.85%)
BR30 18,076 Increased By 236.8 (1.33%)
KSE100 48,957 Increased By 370.9 (0.76%)
KSE30 17,495 Increased By 124.6 (0.72%)
Paytm CEO Sharma to buy stake worth $628mn in co from Antfin Holding

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2023 09:59am

BENGALURU: Paytm’s founder and CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, will buy a 10.3% stake valued at $628 million in the company from its largest shareholder, in a bid to simplify its ownership structure, the fintech company said in a filing on Monday.

Sharma’s stake purchase from Antfin (Netherlands) Holding B.V. is valued at $628 million, as per Paytm’s last closing price of 796.6 rupees a share.

Antfin will cease to be the largest shareholder in the company following the transfer.

Sharma’s stake in the digital payments firm will increase to 19.42%, while Antfin’s shareholding will reduce to 13.5%.

The company added that there would be no change in the management or control of Paytm, with Sharma and the existing board continuing in their roles.

