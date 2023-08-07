BAFL 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.58%)
Indonesia Q2 GDP grows 5.17% y/y, above expectation

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2023 09:24am

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s economy grew 5.17% on an annual basis in the second quarter, the fastest pace in three quarters and beating market expectations, official data showed on Monday.

A Reuters poll had expected gross domestic product (GDP) to expand 4.93% in the April-June quarter compared with the same period a year earlier.

Russia’s GDP to grow more than 2% this year, finmin says

Growth was 5.04% in the first quarter.

On a quarterly, non-seasonally adjusted basis, GDP expanded 3.86%, compared with the poll’s prediction of a 3.72% growth.

