BAFL 42.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
BIPL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.3%)
BOP 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.2%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.51%)
DFML 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
DGKC 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
FABL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1%)
FCCL 12.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 104.90 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.61%)
HUBC 85.09 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.81%)
HUMNL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.44%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
MLCF 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
OGDC 109.79 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.77%)
PAEL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.2%)
PPL 78.29 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.34%)
PRL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.23%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.31%)
SSGC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
TPLP 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.12%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.39%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.64%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,973 Increased By 30.3 (0.61%)
BR30 18,043 Increased By 204.1 (1.14%)
KSE100 48,877 Increased By 291.2 (0.6%)
KSE30 17,461 Increased By 90.7 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

‘Slaughter’ as 30 migrants missing off Italy in rough seas

AFP Published 07 Aug, 2023 07:18am

ROME: At least 30 migrants are missing following two shipwrecks off the Italian island of Lampedusa, according to survivor testimony, as rescuers Sunday winched to safety others trapped on the rocks by rough seas.

Around 28 people were reported lost at sea by survivors on one boat, while three were reported missing from the second, after both went down in stormy weather on Saturday, said the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Both were rickety iron boats believed to have set off from Sfax in Tunisia on Thursday.

Italy’s coastguard said it had saved 57 survivors from the two shipwrecks, and recovered the body of a woman and a minor.

It released dramatic footage Sunday of the rescues, in which people could be seen carried high on the crests of vast waves, while a coastguard vessel soared and plunged nearby.

While some people tried to climb onto the vessel as it rocked, others, wearing black rubber rings, clung desperately to one another in a human chain.Cultural mediators with the IOM believed there were “at least 30 people missing” after speaking to those pulled from the waves, press officer Flavio Di Giacomo told AFP.

An investigation into the shipwrecks has been opened in Agrigento, on the nearby Italian island of Sicily.

Agrigento’s chief of police Emanuele Ricifari said the traffickers would have known bad weather was forecast.

Italy migrants Rescuers IOM Lampedusa

Comments

1000 characters

‘Slaughter’ as 30 migrants missing off Italy in rough seas

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement US dollar

FBR refuses to share PEPs’ data

Real estate sector: FBR chief says no exemption or concession possible

Agencies to have blanket authority? Finally, Senate adopts controversial bill

At least 34 killed after train derails near Nawabshah

Symmetry Group all set to become Pakistan’s first IPO this year, has its eyes on foreign markets

Nawaz to be next PM if PML-N voted to power: PM

PIA resumes passenger flights for Beijing

Pakistan to send team to World Cup in India

PTI demands immediate release of IK

Read more stories