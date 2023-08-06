BAFL 41.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
ECP likely to rule on PTI chairmanship tomorrow

NNI Published 06 Aug, 2023 03:18am

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is likely to rule on removal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan from party’s chairmanship on Monday.

According to details, the electoral watchdog was waiting for a detailed decision from sessions court regarding the removal of Imran Khan from the PTI chairmanship.

Sources said that the ECP would summon a meeting after a detailed decision is issued to deliberate on PTI chairmanship.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after he was found guilty of “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana case and sentenced to three years in prison.

PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi confirmed the arrest of the PTI chairman in the Toshakhana case.

PTI’s Punjab Chapter confirmed the reports with a tweet: “Imran Khan is being moved to Kot Lakhpat Jail.”

District and Sessions Court today awarded three years jail term to the PTI chairman in Toshakhana criminal case.

The court in its verdict said that the accused has been found guilty of corrupt practices and handed the PTI chairman three years jail sentence.

“Imran Khan deliberately submitted fake details [of Toshakhana gifts] to the ECP and is found guilty of corrupt practices,” he stated.

The court also imposed Rs 100,000 fine on the convicted chief of the PTI. The court also declared the former prime minister ineligible to hold public office for five years.

Ahead of today’s proceedings, a large contingent of police was deployed outside the court premises.

