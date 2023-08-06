PTI announces countrywide protest

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday announced a countrywide peaceful protest against the “flawed and biased” judgment against party chairman Imran Khan and his unlawful arrest in Toshakhana case.

The announcement was made in a PTI Core Committee emergency meeting, which was held with PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the chair.

During the meeting, the participants discussed the decision of the Additional District and Sessions Judge in the Toshakhana case and the arrest of Chairman PTI in threadbare.

They also held consultation on the future course of action including legal proceedings to ensure release of Imran Khan.

During the meeting, PTI Core Committee also appealed to the Supreme Court (SC) to hear the PTI review petition against the biased decision sans any delay to ensure early release of PTI Chairman.

Toshakhana case: Imran arrested after sessions court sentences him to three years in prison

It was said that in the light of the instructions of PTI Chairman, the party started execution of the organizational and political strategy.

They said the entire nation rejected the wrong and one-sided decision of a certified biased judge, who delivered a verdict according to a pre-arranged plan after a fake trial and got the PTI Chairman arrested.

The participants stated that there was great resentment and anger among the people of the country on the unlawful detention of Imran Khan under a well-thought-out plan.

Honorable Supreme Court should hear the appeal against the decision against Chairman Imran Khan without delay, Tehreek-e-Insaf Core Committee Declaration.

The meeting stressed the need that the constitution gave the right to peaceful protest and the PTI workers would hold a peaceful nationwide protest against this injustice. It was said that the PTI would protest in the light of its chairman’s advice and instructions, as they would hold protests completely peaceful and within the framework of the constitution and law. PTI Core Committee would fight a full legal battle to ensure release of their leader from the illegal imprisonment.

The participants of the meeting vowed that they would leave no stone unturned to ensure the early release of the country’s most beloved, most popular and trustworthy leader, who would lead the really freedom movement with more determination until to take the movement to its logical ends.

They said that the entire nation stood with Imran Khan against these ongoing atrocities and fascism in the country and the enemies of the constitution and the country.

