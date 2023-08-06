BAFL 41.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
BIPL 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.48%)
BOP 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.05%)
DFML 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
DGKC 56.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.29%)
FABL 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
FCCL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.75%)
FFL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.3%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
HBL 104.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.41%)
HUBC 84.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.52%)
HUMNL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.3%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.82%)
OGDC 107.66 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (3.12%)
PAEL 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PIOC 94.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.47%)
PPL 76.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
PRL 18.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.68%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.6%)
SSGC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.33%)
TRG 103.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.5%)
UNITY 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,943 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.23%)
BR30 17,839 Decreased By -14.1 (-0.08%)
KSE100 48,586 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.05%)
KSE30 17,370 Decreased By -11.1 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Human capital investment and economic development

Published 06 Aug, 2023 03:18am

This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “Rewiring the investment model” carried by the newspaper the other day. The writer, Tabish Gauhar, has presented an informed perspective on the subject.

The writer has argued, among other things, that “In any case, the State should neither stifle the market (while protecting the consumer interest) nor backstop the commercial risk and reward of investors regardless of who they are. Instead, its limited balance sheet should be employed to fund social investment in basic education and vocational training that the private sector won’t do other than as a “corporate social responsibility” sideshow.

Human capital development is where a national emergency ought to be declared rather than leaving most of it to philanthropists and NGOs.” While endorsing his point of view wholeheartedly, I would like to say that the imperative of national capital development has not been part of any government’s agenda. No government has ever appreciated the fact that knowledge, intelligence, education, skills and health of human constitute human capital that people accumulate throughout their lives.

It is this capital that enables people to exploit their potential for the overall good of society or nation. There is a strong relationship between human capital investment and economic development. Needless to say, economic development does improve quality of life and reduce poverty levels. Hence the need for promoting the concept of human capital investment in an effective and meaningful manner. This will require the government, among othe things, to increase spending in social sector.

Sanaullah Qadri,

Karachi

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Tabish Gauhar NGOs

Comments

1000 characters

Human capital investment and economic development

Toshakhana case: IK given 3-year jail sentence

General election could be delayed

Total population recorded at 241.49 million: CCI approves results of digital census: PMO

‘Kangaroo’ court’s verdict to be challenged: PTI

ECP likely to rule on PTI chairmanship tomorrow

Valuation of immovable properties: FBR suspends proposed increase till next month

Senate body passes ‘Zakat and Ushr (Amend) Bill, 2023’

World must act to end India’s gross HR violations in IIOJK: Bilawal

Section 144 imposed on KP following IK’s arrest

PTI announces countrywide protest

Read more stories