Meltdown continues

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday witnessed a mixed trend and after moving both ways, closed on slightly negative note.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index hit 48,840.27 points intraday high and 48,427.99 points intraday low before closing at 48,585.72 points, down 25.46 points or 0.05 percent.

Trading activity also remained low as daily volumes on ready counter decreased to 331.132 million shares as compared to 526.039 million shares traded Thursday. The daily traded value on ready counter declined to Rs 12.500 billion against previous session’s Rs 19.032 billion.

BRIndex100 lost 8.59 points or 0.17 percent to close at 4,946.37 points with total daily turnover of 294.342 million shares.

BRIndex30 gained 40.9 points or 0.23 percent to close at 17,872.21 points with total daily trading volumes of 223.041 million shares.

Foreign investors however remained net buyers of shares worth $1.550 million. Out of total 337 active scrips, 184 closed in negative and 130 in positive while the value of 23 stocks remained unchanged.

Cnergyico PK was the volume leader with 66.505 million shares and inched up by Rs 0.28 to close at Rs 3.95 followed by OGDC that increased by Rs 3.40 to close at Rs 107.66 with 27.995 million shares. Pak Refinery gained Rs 0.82 to close at Rs 18.58 with 25.888 million shares.

Unilever Foods and Khyber Textile were the top gainers increasing by Rs 150.00 and Rs 60.57 respectively to close at Rs 24000.00 and Rs 894.00 while Al-Abbas Sugar and Mari Petroleum were the top losers declining by Rs 37.90 and Rs 19.16 respectively to close at Rs 472.10 and Rs 1640.01.

An analyst at Topline Securities said the KSE-100 Index opened on a positive note as the index gained to make an intraday high of plus 229 points, however some profit-taking was observed during the latter part of the day as investors preferred to book some profits before the weekend, as index declined to close at 48,586 level, down 0.05 percent.

Major positive contribution to the index came from OGDC, MTL, MEBL, KAPCO and CNERGY, as they cumulatively contributed plus 148 points to the index. On the flip side ENGRO, UBL, MCB, SYS and HBL lost value to weigh down on the index by minus 138 points.

BR Automobile Assembler Index surged by 186.63 points or 2.06 percent to close at 9,241.77 points with total turnover of 2.480 million shares.

BR Cement Index lost 28.3 points or 0.55 percent to close at 5,146.91 points with 14.874 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index fell by 32.74 points or 0.29 percent to close at 11,335.26 points with 21.651 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index gained 13.94 points or 0.15 percent to close at 9,021.51 points with 29.632 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index added 33.54 points or 0.74 percent to close at 4,590.27 points with 60.756 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index declined by 39.77 points or 0.98 percent to close at 4,027.47 points with 30.438 million shares.

Muhammad Waqar Iqbal at JS Global Capital said that profit-taking continued taking the benchmark KSE-100 Index to close at 48,586, down 25 points.

Traded volume stood at 331 million shares, where CNERGY (up 7.6 percent), OGDC (up 3.3 percent), PRL (up 4.6 percent), WTL (down 0.8 percent) and HASCOL (up 1.6 percent) were the volume leaders.

