Minister emphasises PIDE significance as nation’s premier think tank

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Friday, while commending the services of the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), said that in the evolving global landscape, research serves as a guiding compass, illuminating the path toward prosperity, sustainability, and societal advancement.

While addressing PIDE’s groundbreaking ceremony of its own building, the minister, who is also the chancellor of PIDE, as a chief guest, emphasised the significance of PIDE as the nation’s premier think tank, saying that it goes beyond being just a building; it is an intellectual powerhouse and a crucible of ideas where brilliant minds converge to address the complexities of Pakistan's economic challenges. He further underlined the institute's commitment to harnessing the power of intellect for an equitable and thriving future for the people of Pakistan.

He underlined the institute’s commitment to harnessing the power of intellect for an equitable and thriving future for the people of Pakistan. Research and innovation, the chancellor asserted, hold the key to national progress and development. By unlocking new frontiers of knowledge and catalyzing transformative change, research empowers the nation to harness human ingenuity and creativity.

The chancellor acknowledged the pivotal role of economic research in shaping the future of nations worldwide. He emphasised that economic research at PIDE serves as a navigator for policymakers, guiding them toward informed choices that align with the long-term interests of Pakistan. By fostering international cooperation and addressing global challenges, PIDE’s research plays a significant role in contributing to a stable and harmonious global economy.

Underlining the government’s commitment to equipping Pakistan with an intellectual arsenal, the chancellor outlined the “5Es Strategy” focusing on increasing exports, building a knowledge economy, addressing environmental and climate change challenges, securing sustainable energy and infrastructure, and promoting equity and empowerment.

PIDE’s role in evidence-based research and carving better policies and strategies was highlighted as pivotal in addressing the challenges faced by the nation. The chancellor applauded PIDE’s efforts in expanding its research dissemination network through various social media platforms, webinars, and the RASTA Competitive Grants Program for Policy-Oriented Research, which has successfully created a network of over 2,000 researchers and academicians.

The new PIDE building, the chancellor declared, will provide a state-of-the-art home for the think tank's ongoing pursuit of knowledge and understanding. This smart, vertical, and environmentally-friendly campus will further strengthen PIDE’s tradition of excellence and its commitment to walking the talk.

Earlier, Dr Nadeem ul Haque, the Vice Chancellor (VC) of PIDE, extended heartfelt gratitude to the chief guest, Prof Ahsan Iqbal, for gracing the occasion and honouring PIDE with his esteemed presence. He remarked, “We are deeply honored to have Prof Ahsan Iqbal as our chief guest today. His support and encouragement further strengthen our resolve to strive for excellence in research and academic pursuits."

During the groundbreaking ceremony of the new PIDE building, Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Durre Nayab unveiled the institute's forward-looking vision for a vertical approach toward development. Dr Nayab emphasised the institute's commitment to practicing what it preaches, opting for a vertical structure rather than sprawling horizontally across acres of land.

“We believe in efficiency in all aspects of our work, and that includes the way we utilize land and energy,” stated Dr Nayab. The new PIDE building is designed to maximise land use while minimising its environmental footprint. The vertical design aligns with the institute’s dedication to environmental sustainability and responsible resource utilization. By going vertical, PIDE aims to set an example in promoting smart and efficient building practices in the country.

She further underscored the importance of aesthetics in the new building's design. "An efficient building doesn't mean compromising on aesthetics,” she said. The institute envisions a modern and visually-appealing campus that fosters a conducive learning and research environment. With a strong emphasis on energy-efficient technologies and eco-friendly practices, the new PIDE building aims to be a model for sustainable architecture in Pakistan.

