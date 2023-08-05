First Carrefour supermarket opened in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Majid Al Futtaim, owner and operator of Carrefour in Pakistan, has further increased its investment in Pakistan’s retail sector to Rs 12 billion with the inauguration of its eleventh Carrefour store in the country.

The store, which opened its doors to customers in the prime vicinity of D-12 Markaz in Islamabad, will offer more than 7,000 products for the residents of the capital city.

Majid Al Futtaim remains at the forefront of driving shopping innovations with the introduction of their cutting-edge Smart Cart facility, ensuring a seamless and technologically advanced shopping experience for its customers.

The facility allows customers to effortlessly locate and scan desired products using a smart tablet mounted on the trolley.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023