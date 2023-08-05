Bajaur suicide attack: Govt announces compensation

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday announced a compensation package of Rs2 million to each victim family of the recent Bajaur suicide attack.

This was announced by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar while speaking in the Senate, saying that the government will provide Rs2 million to each victim family of Bajaur blast incident.

Dar said that Rs700,000 will be given to the seriously injured, whereas,Rs500,000 will be given to the persons with minor injuries.

Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan said that the government has established an Autism Centre in the premises of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) which has been operational since last six months.

Responding to a question during question hour in the House, he said the services at the center offer daily OPD, diagnosis, analysis and management plan. He said that speech therapist, psychiatrist, physiotherapist, paediatrician, audiology services are also readily available.

The minister said PC-1 is also being prepared for the provision of comprehensive services at the Autism Centre.

He said the National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine is providing psychological and speech therapy assessment, diagnosis and management of children with autism spectrum disorder.

To another question, he said that a project of extension of the Federal Government Polyclinic is included in the PSDP of the current financial year. He said the total cost of this project is over Rs9,913 million.

Responding to a question, Shahadat Awan informed the House that women are being given due representation in Pakistan Hockey Federation.

