BAFL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
BIPL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.45%)
BOP 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.86%)
DFML 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
DGKC 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.32%)
FABL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.88%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.2%)
FFL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
HBL 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.46%)
HUBC 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.79%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 32.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.76%)
OGDC 107.88 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (3.33%)
PAEL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
PIOC 94.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.66%)
PPL 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
PRL 18.67 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (5.18%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.05%)
SSGC 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TPLP 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
TRG 103.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.77%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,943 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.23%)
BR30 17,839 Decreased By -14.1 (-0.08%)
KSE100 48,586 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.05%)
KSE30 17,370 Decreased By -11.1 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bajaur suicide attack: Govt announces compensation

Recorder Report Published 05 Aug, 2023 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday announced a compensation package of Rs2 million to each victim family of the recent Bajaur suicide attack.

This was announced by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar while speaking in the Senate, saying that the government will provide Rs2 million to each victim family of Bajaur blast incident.

Dar said that Rs700,000 will be given to the seriously injured, whereas,Rs500,000 will be given to the persons with minor injuries.

Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan said that the government has established an Autism Centre in the premises of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) which has been operational since last six months.

Responding to a question during question hour in the House, he said the services at the center offer daily OPD, diagnosis, analysis and management plan. He said that speech therapist, psychiatrist, physiotherapist, paediatrician, audiology services are also readily available.

The minister said PC-1 is also being prepared for the provision of comprehensive services at the Autism Centre.

He said the National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine is providing psychological and speech therapy assessment, diagnosis and management of children with autism spectrum disorder.

To another question, he said that a project of extension of the Federal Government Polyclinic is included in the PSDP of the current financial year. He said the total cost of this project is over Rs9,913 million.

Responding to a question, Shahadat Awan informed the House that women are being given due representation in Pakistan Hockey Federation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Federal Government PIMS Ishaq Dar bajaur blast Finance minister Ishaq Dar Bajaur suicide attack

Comments

1000 characters

Bajaur suicide attack: Govt announces compensation

Democracy meaningless without elections: SC

Money laundering, terror financing challenges: Senate passes law to establish authority

Senate passes National Logistics Corporation Bill, 2023

Working out new rates of immovable properties: On Dar’s directive, FBR to hold talks with realtors today

PM reaffirms commitment to Kashmir cause

World rice price index jumps to near 12-year high in July: FAO

Energy sector reforms: Modalities, framework finalised

MPs strongly condemn terrorist attack in Bajaur

Pakistan’s scenic beauty can be turned into a great opportunity: PM

Autonomous/semi-autonomous bodies: MoF seeks list from ministries, divisions for ad hoc relief

Read more stories