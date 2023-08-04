No explosives found on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant rooftops: IAEA

VIENNA: The UN’s atomic watchdog said Friday it has observed no mines or explosives at the site of Ukraine’s Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after gaining access to the plant’s rooftops and turbine halls.

“International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts have observed no mines or explosives on the rooftops of Unit 3 and Unit 4 reactor buildings and the turbine halls at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, after having been given access yesterday afternoon,” a statement said.

Europe’s largest nuclear facility fell to Russian forces shortly after the invasion of Ukraine in February last year, and Kyiv and Moscow have since accused each other of planning an incident at the site.