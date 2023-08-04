GDA asks Sindh govt to announce sugarcane support price

KARACHI: The GDA on Thursday during the Sindh Assembly session asked the PPP government to announce sugarcane support price immediately, saying that the growers seek a clearer policy in this regard.

Arif Mustafa Jatoi, a GDA legislator, asked the government during call attention notice to announce a sugarcane support price without further delays.

He said that the PPP has already committed Rs450 per mound as support price for sugarcane, which it should fix for this year’s produce. It will help the growers plan fertilizing their crop, he said. In reply, Sindh Climate Change Minister, Muhammad Ismail Rahu acknowledged that cost of farming has grown as pesticides, fertilizers and other inputs are now costlier.

He assured the government will fix the sugarcane support price mutually and it is ready to announce it soon, saying that the government can start the crushing season by November 1, if growers insist.

In a call attention notice, MQM’s Mangla Sharma asked the government about a delay in rehabilitation of Sadh Belo temple in Sukkur, sensing corruption in the big uplift scheme.

Sindh Minorities Affairs Minister, Gayanchand Essrani replied that it is a fact that the uplift work on the temple could not take place as per the planning.

He said that a trust had interfered to stop the temple development as claiming its property, which caused the delay. He told the house that the government has now got a stay order from the Sindh High Court. It is a big scheme, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023