KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 86,037 tonnes of cargo comprising 59,905 tonnes of import cargo and 26,132 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 59,905 comprised of 23,438 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 3,067 tonnes of Chickpeas, 8,700 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 24,700 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 26,132 comprised of 15,739 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 2,093 tonnes of Mill Scale & 8,300 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 3316 containers comprising of 1807 containers import and 1509 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 315 of 20’s and 681 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 65 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 172 of 20’s and 620 of 40’s loaded containers while 01 of 20’s and 48 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 02 ships namely, MT Mardan and Momentum Phonex arrived at Karachi Port Trust.

Around 09 ships namely, Msc Monica III, GFS Giselle, Mona Manx, GFS Prime, Sea Holy, Northern Discovery, Maritime Kelly Anne, LMZ Vega and Osaka Express have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Maersk Pelepas and CL-Lindy sailed out to sea on Thursday, while three more ships, PGC Patreas, MSC Monica-III and Karimata are expected to sail on same day afternoon.

Cargo through put of 154,964tonnes, comprising 102,182 tones imports Cargo and 52,782 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,852 Containers (1,440 TEUs Imports and 2,412 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are four ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Express Rome and Aulac Vanguard & another ship, Global Effort carrying Containers, Coal and Steel coil are expected to take berths at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively on 3rd August, while another containers ship, Myny is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 4th August, 2023.

