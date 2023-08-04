BAFL 42.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.14%)
BIPL 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.39%)
DFML 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.14%)
DGKC 57.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.44%)
FABL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
FCCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
FFL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
GGL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
HBL 105.24 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.93%)
HUBC 85.24 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.5%)
HUMNL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.01%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
MLCF 33.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.65%)
OGDC 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.7%)
PAEL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.5%)
PIOC 96.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.7%)
PPL 76.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.21%)
PRL 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
SNGP 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
SSGC 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.09%)
TELE 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.59%)
TPLP 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 103.97 Decreased By ▼ -4.23 (-3.91%)
UNITY 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.86%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,955 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.76%)
BR30 17,853 Decreased By -44.4 (-0.25%)
KSE100 48,611 Decreased By -153.4 (-0.31%)
KSE30 17,381 Decreased By -98.4 (-0.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 04 Aug, 2023 06:20am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 86,037 tonnes of cargo comprising 59,905 tonnes of import cargo and 26,132 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 59,905 comprised of 23,438 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 3,067 tonnes of Chickpeas, 8,700 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 24,700 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 26,132 comprised of 15,739 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 2,093 tonnes of Mill Scale & 8,300 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 3316 containers comprising of 1807 containers import and 1509 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 315 of 20’s and 681 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 65 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 172 of 20’s and 620 of 40’s loaded containers while 01 of 20’s and 48 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 02 ships namely, MT Mardan and Momentum Phonex arrived at Karachi Port Trust.

Around 09 ships namely, Msc Monica III, GFS Giselle, Mona Manx, GFS Prime, Sea Holy, Northern Discovery, Maritime Kelly Anne, LMZ Vega and Osaka Express have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Maersk Pelepas and CL-Lindy sailed out to sea on Thursday, while three more ships, PGC Patreas, MSC Monica-III and Karimata are expected to sail on same day afternoon.

Cargo through put of 154,964tonnes, comprising 102,182 tones imports Cargo and 52,782 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,852 Containers (1,440 TEUs Imports and 2,412 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are four ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Express Rome and Aulac Vanguard & another ship, Global Effort carrying Containers, Coal and Steel coil are expected to take berths at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively on 3rd August, while another containers ship, Myny is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 4th August, 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Port Qasim Karachi Port

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

All-time high rice exports likely

PM says areas prioritised for investment under SIFC

Pakistan, Iran chalk out $5bn trade plan

Rs976bn set aside for power sector, PD official tells NA panel

BoE hikes rate 14th time in row

Bhara Kahu bypass project: PM praises role of army chief

Exporters trapped in GST refunds: TMA urges govt to restore SRO 1125(I)/2011 in true letter and spirit

‘Issues of concern’: US backs direct Pakistan-India dialogue

Valuation, assessment: FTO directs DGCV to accurately classify imported cellphones

Major reshuffle in FBR

Read more stories