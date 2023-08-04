Maryam inquires about health of Rizwana

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz on Thursday visited Lahore General Hospital where she inquired after the 14-year-old maid, Rizwana, who was subjected to torture.

Medical Superintendent LGH Dr Khalid bin Aslam apprised Maryam of the teenage maid’s health condition. She stated that Rizwana is now out of danger.

Maryam inquired after the health of the maid and said that what happened to Rizwana was shameful for the entire nation. She assured all out cooperation to Rizwana’s family.

