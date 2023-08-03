BAFL 41.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
BIPL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
BOP 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.5%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DFML 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
DGKC 58.55 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.17%)
FABL 25.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.5%)
FCCL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.51%)
FFL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.12%)
HBL 106.09 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (2.75%)
HUBC 86.50 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (3%)
HUMNL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.52%)
KEL 2.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.27%)
LOTCHEM 28.98 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.05%)
MLCF 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.34%)
OGDC 105.80 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.77%)
PAEL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.97%)
PIBTL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
PIOC 98.98 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (3.54%)
PPL 77.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.17%)
PRL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.58%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
TELE 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
TPLP 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
TRG 107.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.55%)
UNITY 27.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 5,029 Increased By 36.3 (0.73%)
BR30 18,122 Increased By 224.3 (1.25%)
KSE100 49,257 Increased By 492.1 (1.01%)
KSE30 17,607 Increased By 127.1 (0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Swim king Hafnaoui wants to be Tunisia’s greatest Olympian

AFP Published 03 Aug, 2023 11:45am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

TUNIS: Double world champion swimmer Ahmed Hafnaoui said Wednesday he wants to become Tunisia’s greatest ever Olympian at the Paris Games next year.

The 20-year-old, who captured the 800m and 1,500m freestyle golds at the world championships in Japan last week, said he wants to “break the record for the Tunisian having the most medals and break all the world records.”

Long-distance runner Mohammed Gammoudi is Tunisia’s most successful Olympian with four medals between 1964 and 1972.

Hafnaoui already has one Olympic gold courtesy of his 400m triumph in Tokyo in 2021.

At the world championships last week in Fukuoka, he also claimed silver in the 400m.

“Everyone should believe in themselves and to work, to make sacrifices in order to be able to succeed,” Hafnaoui told reporters on his return to Tunisia from Japan.

At the Paris Olympics next year, he said he may also enter the 5km and 10km open water swimming events as well the 200m freestyle in the pool.

“But the 100m will be very difficult”, said the US-based swimmer.

Ahmed Hafnaoui

Comments

1000 characters

Swim king Hafnaoui wants to be Tunisia’s greatest Olympian

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 crosses 49,000, index up over 550 points

Execution of schemes: ECC approves Rs1.016bn TSG for Petroleum Division

Economic stabilisation: PM praises role of business community

NA passes 12 bills, including Pemra amendment bill

New Tracking, Monitoring of Cargo Rules notified: Rs175m annual turnover a must to obtain licence: FBR

Dar sets Rs10trn revenue target for Tiwana-led team

NA panel told: Property transfers, registration halted due to Section 7E ITO

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC says ‘no’ to full court pleas

Iranian FM arrives

Read more stories