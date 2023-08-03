BAFL 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
BIPL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
BOP 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DFML 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
DGKC 58.36 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.84%)
FABL 25.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.5%)
FCCL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.51%)
FFL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
GGL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
HBL 105.90 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.57%)
HUBC 86.38 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.86%)
HUMNL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.19%)
KEL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.42%)
LOTCHEM 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
MLCF 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.49%)
OGDC 105.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.87%)
PAEL 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.03%)
PIBTL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
PIOC 98.51 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.04%)
PPL 77.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
PRL 18.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.7%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 48.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.03%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
TELE 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.84%)
TPLP 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
TRG 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.28%)
UNITY 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 5,025 Increased By 31.9 (0.64%)
BR30 18,096 Increased By 198 (1.11%)
KSE100 49,235 Increased By 470.8 (0.97%)
KSE30 17,599 Increased By 119.6 (0.68%)
Gold near 3-week lows as US data points to more Fed tightening

Reuters Published 03 Aug, 2023 09:53am

Gold prices held near three-week lows on Thursday after a larger-than-expected increase in US private payrolls in July fuelled bets on more monetary policy tightening and boosted the dollar and bond yields.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,937.39 by 0400 GMT, trading near its lowest level since July 12 hit in the previous session. US gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,972.90 per ounce.

“This is a buying opportunity, though some further short-term volatility is possible especially as bond yields are expected to continue to climb,” said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities.

The US dollar index rose to a four-week peak on Wednesday and benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were at their highest since November after data showed US private payrolls rose by 324,000 jobs last month.

A Reuters poll had forecast private employment would increase by 189,000. On Friday, the US non-farm payrolls report for July will be scanned to see whether the Federal Reserve will need more rate hikes to cool inflation.

The Bank of England, meanwhile, is expected to raise rates to a 15-year high on Thursday.

Gold prices grow by Rs800 per tola

Non-yielding gold is often sought as a safe investment during times of economic uncertainty but tends to lose its sheen when rates rise.

Markets also digested Fitch’s downgrade of the US credit rating, with investors saying they expect long-term unease about the country’s debt position, political polarisation and the global standing of the dollar.

According to FX strategists polled by Reuters, the US dollar will hold its ground against most major currencies over the coming three months, which could potentially hurt dollar-priced bullion.

Spot silver was down 0.2% at $23.67 an ounce and platinum dropped 0.2% to $919.19. Both the metals were at their lowest levels in about three weeks. Palladium prices fell 0.2% to $1,240.51 per ounce.

