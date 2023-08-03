BAFL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
BIPL 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.2%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.7%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.14%)
DFML 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
DGKC 56.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.7%)
FABL 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FCCL 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
GGL 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
HBL 102.20 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (5.91%)
HUBC 83.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.96%)
MLCF 33.39 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.34%)
OGDC 104.08 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (6.48%)
PAEL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.37%)
PIOC 95.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
PPL 77.97 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (2.32%)
PRL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.6%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.38 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.67%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TELE 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TPLP 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.81%)
TRG 108.11 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.62%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.28%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,993 Increased By 76 (1.55%)
BR30 17,898 Increased By 452.9 (2.6%)
KSE100 48,765 Increased By 534.1 (1.11%)
KSE30 17,480 Increased By 219.7 (1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PLA, Pakistan Army are brothers in arms: COAS

APP Published 03 Aug, 2023 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday said the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China and Pakistan Army are brothers in arms and our relationship would continue to contribute towards safeguarding our collective interests.

He made these remarks as Chief Guest during the 96th Anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China commemorated here at General Headquarters (GHQ), an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Chargé d’affaires of the embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Pang Chunxue, Defence Attache´, Chinese Embassy Major General Wang Zhong, officials and Officers from tri-services of Pakistan attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese Charge´ d’Affaires thanked COAS for hosting the event for the 96th anniversary of the founding of the PLA.

“This all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between China & Pakistan has stood the test of the time and change of international landscapes”, the Chinese Charge´ d’Affaires remarked.

“China & Pakistan have just jointly celebrated the 10th anniversary of the launch of CPEC and in the past months, COAS and other military leaders paid successful visits to China, which has strongly promoted the relationship between the two militaries”, the Chinese Charge´ d’Affaires endorsed.

The COAS felicitated the PLA and lauded the PLA’s role in China’s defence, security and nation-building.

While highlighting various facets of the deep-rooted ties between the two states, militaries and the people, COAS said that the “Pakistan-China relationship is unique & robust that has proven its resilience in the face of all challenges.”

China Pakistan COAS ISPR Pakistan Army People’s Liberation Army COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir Pak China relations

Comments

1000 characters

PLA, Pakistan Army are brothers in arms: COAS

Execution of schemes: ECC approves Rs1.016bn TSG for Petroleum Division

Economic stabilisation: PM praises role of business community

‘Afghan citizens’ helping suicide bombers: PM

NA passes 12 bills, including Pemra amendment bill

Iranian FM arrives

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC says ‘no’ to full court pleas

New Tracking, Monitoring of Cargo Rules notified: Rs175m annual turnover a must to obtain licence: FBR

Dar sets Rs10trn revenue target for Tiwana-led team

Pakistan-Turkiye defence production potential highlighted

NA panel told: Property transfers, registration halted due to Section 7E ITO

Read more stories