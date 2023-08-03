KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 185,805 tonnes of cargo comprising 115,831 tonnes of import cargo and 69,974 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 115,831 comprised of 61,370 tonnes of Cotainerised Cargo, 573 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,816 tonnes of Canola, 2,857 tonnes of Chickpeas, 5,650 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 43,565 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 69,974 comprised of 54,342 tonnes of Cotainerised Cargo, 10,232 tonnes of Mill Scale & 5,400 tonnes of Clinkers.

Nearly, 8740 containers comprising of 4140 containers import and 4600 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1282 of 20’s and 1270 of 40’s loaded while 04 of 20’s and 157 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1260 of 20’s and 904 of 40’s loaded containers while 372 of 20’s and 580 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 03 ships namely, Northern Discovery, Msc Monica III and Osaka Express arrived at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 07 ships namely Hyundai Courage, Elbabe, Northern Practise, Ren Jian 8, Apl Antwerp, GC Argon and Phoenix Leader have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Royal Jasmine, Andrea Victory and Emma Grace sailed out to sea on Wednesday (today) morning, while four more ships, PGC Patreas, CL-Lindy, Maersk Sentosa and MSC United are expected to sail on same day afternoon.

Cargo through put of 147,157tonnes, comprising 116,759 tones imports Cargo and 30,398 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,430 Containers (3,330 TEUs Imports and 1,100 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are five ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Mega-1, Al-Daayen and Karimata& two more ships, MSC Monica and Maersk Pelepas carrying Palm oil, LNG, Gas oil and Containers are expected to take berths at Liquid Terminal, Engro Terminal, Oil Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on 2nd August, while two more containers ships, Express Rome and OOCL Savannah are due to arrive at Port Qasim on 3rd August, 2023.

