Aug 03, 2023
Pakistan

Board meeting of Sindh Mass Transit Authority held

Press Release Published 03 Aug, 2023 05:55am

KARACHI: Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, presided over the tenth board meeting of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) in Karachi.

During the meeting, the decisions taken in the ninth board meeting were approved.

One of the significant decisions taken in the meeting was the consideration of providing subsidies for the People’s Bus Service, following the approval by the Cabinet during the board meeting.

In a remarkable step towards empowering women, the board decided to initiate training programs for women drivers, specifically for women-only pink buses. With this decision, women drivers will operate pink buses exclusively for female passengers, enhancing the sense of safety and convenience during women’s travel.

The board discussed the feasibility studies for the second phase of the People’s Bus Service, which includes the addition of 500 buses, as well as the introduction of an environment-friendly electric taxi service.

During the meeting, the progress in the Red Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project was also brought under consideration. The Sindh government aims to expedite the completion of the Red Line BRT to ensure that the public can soon benefit from this modern transportation system.

The meeting was attended by prominent figures, including Secretary Transport Saleem Rajput, MDSMTA Kamal Dayo, DIG Traffic Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, P&D representative Sikandar Shaikh, and CEO Trans Karachi Tufail Paliju.

Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that empowering women in all fields is the vision of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The inclusion of female bus drivers will not only promote gender equality but also strengthen the sense of safety and security during women’s commutes.

He said that the implementation of the second phase of the People’s Bus Service is expected to significantly reduce travel problems for the people, bringing relief and convenience to the public.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the introduction of an environment-friendly electric taxi service will not only create a positive environmental impact but also generate new employment opportunities.

