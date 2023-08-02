BAFL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
BIPL 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.2%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.7%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.14%)
DFML 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
DGKC 56.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.7%)
FABL 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FCCL 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
GGL 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
HBL 102.20 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (5.91%)
HUBC 83.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.96%)
MLCF 33.39 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.34%)
OGDC 104.08 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (6.48%)
PAEL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.37%)
PIOC 95.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
PPL 77.97 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (2.32%)
PRL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.6%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.38 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.67%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TELE 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TPLP 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.81%)
TRG 108.11 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.62%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.28%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,993 Increased By 76 (1.55%)
BR30 17,898 Increased By 452.9 (2.6%)
KSE100 48,765 Increased By 534.1 (1.11%)
KSE30 17,480 Increased By 219.7 (1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK’s FTSE 100 at two-week low as surprise US credit rating cut sours mood

Reuters Published 02 Aug, 2023 09:14pm

Britain’s FTSE 100 fell over 1% on Wednesday as global risk sentiment took a hit after rating agency Fitch cut the United States’ credit rating, while BAE Systems’ shares jumped after the defence company raised its full-year earnings forecast.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index dipped 1.4%, touching its lowest level since July 19, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index shed 1.3%

Fitch on Tuesday downgraded the United States to AA+ from AAA, citing fiscal deterioration over the next three years and repeated down-to-the-wire debt ceiling negotiations that threaten the government’s ability to pay its bills.

“There may be some short term noise in financial markets around U.S. government debt but in the mid to long term it doesn’t necessarily change things globally,” said Richard Flax, the chief investment officer at Moneyfarm, adding other drivers, such as monetary policy will have a bigger impact on markets.

The aerospace and defence sector gained 2.9% touching a record high, as BAE Systems added 6.4% after upgrading its earnings guidance for 2023.

Industrial metal miners slipped 2.6% as prices of most base metals fell on a stronger dollar and concerns over weak manufacturing data from China.

Endeavour Mining tumbled 5.2% after reporting higher net debt. The broader precious metal mining index fell 3.9%.

Financials were the biggest drags on the FTSE 100, with lender HSBC and insurer Prudential Plc, which have exposure to China, down 2.7% and 4.4% respectively.

Markets now awaits the Bank of England’s decision on monetary policy on Thursday, with the consensus leaning towards a 25 basis point hike to fight an inflation rate running at more than four times its target.

Among individual stocks, technology firm ConvaTec Group rose 6.3% after raising its full-year guidance.

Taylor Wimpey gained 2.8% after the homebuilder pledged to build more homes than previously forecast.

UK's FTSE 100 FTSE 100 index UK’s FTSE 100 index

Comments

1000 characters

UK’s FTSE 100 at two-week low as surprise US credit rating cut sours mood

3rd straight fall: rupee settles at 289.38 against US dollar

After over 500-point gain, KSE-100 closes at six-year high

Pakistan passes law to set up a sovereign wealth fund

Turkiye is a ‘natural partner’ for CPEC: PM Shehbaz

ECP issues final notice to PTI chief for failing to hold intra-party elections

Sunridge Foods to invest up to Rs1bn in agri, tech sectors

Pakistan’s textile exports slump continues in July: APTMA

Aga Khan fund intends to acquire additional shares of HBL worth nearly Rs3.5bn

India gives partial relief on tax to online gaming firms

Indian business hub Gurugram remains tense after Hindu-Muslim clashes

Read more stories