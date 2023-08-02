BAFL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
BIPL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.21%)
BOP 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.82%)
CNERGY 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (8.29%)
DFML 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.09%)
DGKC 56.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.61%)
FABL 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FCCL 12.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
GGL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
HBL 96.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.48%)
HUBC 83.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.07%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.57%)
MLCF 32.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
OGDC 103.04 Increased By ▲ 5.29 (5.41%)
PAEL 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.61%)
PIOC 95.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.51%)
PPL 78.10 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.49%)
PRL 18.46 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.94%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
SNGP 47.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.36%)
SSGC 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.39%)
TELE 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TPLP 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
TRG 108.90 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.36%)
UNITY 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,974 Increased By 57.6 (1.17%)
BR30 17,664 Increased By 218.9 (1.25%)
KSE100 48,667 Increased By 436.5 (0.91%)
KSE30 17,451 Increased By 191.6 (1.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian FX slip after Fitch cuts US credit rating; Thai central bank in focus

Reuters Published 02 Aug, 2023 10:57am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

Emerging Asian currencies and stocks fell on Wednesday as sentiment was hit by ratings agency Fitch’s downgrade of the United States’ top credit rating.

In Thailand, the baht weakened 0.4% as markets awaited the central bank policy decision later in the day.

The Bank of Thailand (BoT) is expected to deliver a final 25-basis-point interest rate increase and then hold rates steady until 2025 as the inflation outlook remains high, a Reuters poll showed.

“The arguments for hiking look weak – inflation remains rock-bottom … and the baht has been one of the region’s best-performing currencies and the customs trade balance recovered to a small surplus in June,” analysts at ING said in a note.

“What this means is that a pause is not unthinkable.”

Most Asian currencies slip ahead of likely Fed hike

The dollar index rose 0.2% following the release of relatively strong economic data, although it struggled to make headway after Fitch unexpectedly downgraded the US government’s top-tier sovereign credit rating. South Korea’s won slipped 0.9%, while Indonesia’s rupiah and Malaysia’s ringgit fell 0.4% each.

Investors are focused on pledges of stimulus by Chinese authorities as the world’s second-largest economy and the region’s biggest trading partner looks to shore up a faltering economy.

The People’s Bank of China said on Tuesday the country will lower financing costs for firms, stabilise market expectations and support the property sector in coming months.

Moreover, in a bid to ease pressure on the yuan, Chinese currency regulators have in recent weeks asked some commercial banks to reduce or delay their dollar purchases, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The currency eased 0.1%, while equities dropped 0.8%.

“We can expect consolidation in USD/Asia to continue, led of course by the yuan which is doing its best to establish a stable footing,” analysts at UOB said in a note.

Among the region’s stock markets, South Korea’s benchmark index slumped 1.5%. Equities in Manila, Jakarta and Singapore retreated between 0.6% and 1.4%.

Separately, South Korea’s consumer inflation cooled more than expected in July to its slowest in 25 months, official data showed, supporting market views that the monetary tightening cycle was over contrary to the central bank’s hawkish rhetoric.

Bank of Thailand Asian currencies

Comments

1000 characters

Asian FX slip after Fitch cuts US credit rating; Thai central bank in focus

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Pakistan’s textile exports slump continues in July: APTMA

Bilawal says govt can take action against terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan

Minister tries to justify hike

Pakistan’s share of investment: Barrick Gold agrees to make payment in PKR

Order issued against authorities: Closure of One Customs clearance system hitting businesses: FTO

Income tax return form for TY23: KTBA urges FBR to remove technical glitches, irregularities

SBP bifurcates ‘BC&CPD’ into two separate depts

FBR surpasses July revenue collection target

UAE vows to allow ‘peaceful’ assembly of climate activists

Read more stories