BAFL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
BIPL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.21%)
BOP 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.26%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (8.57%)
DFML 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.32%)
DGKC 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.52%)
FABL 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FCCL 12.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
GGL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
HBL 96.91 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.42%)
HUBC 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.01%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
KEL 2.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.66%)
LOTCHEM 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.46%)
MLCF 32.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
OGDC 103.10 Increased By ▲ 5.35 (5.47%)
PAEL 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.61%)
PIOC 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
PPL 78.25 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.69%)
PRL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.05%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.22%)
SSGC 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
TELE 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TPLP 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
TRG 109.10 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (2.55%)
UNITY 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,977 Increased By 60.6 (1.23%)
BR30 17,683 Increased By 237.8 (1.36%)
KSE100 48,681 Increased By 450.4 (0.93%)
KSE30 17,457 Increased By 197.3 (1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Beijing rains heaviest since records began 140 years ago

AFP Published August 2, 2023 Updated August 2, 2023 11:33am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

BEIJING: Deadly rains that pummelled China’s capital in recent days were the heaviest since records began 140 years ago, the city’s weather service said on Wednesday.

“The maximum (amount) of rainfall recorded during this storm, which was 744.8 millimetres, occurred at the Wangjiayuan Reservoir in Changping,” the Beijing Meteorological Service said.

It was the “heaviest rainfall in 140 years”, when Beijing records began, it added.

The largest volume previously recorded was 609 millimetres in 1891, the service added.

Storm Doksuri, a former super typhoon, swept northwards over China after hitting southern Fujian province last week, following its battering of the Philippines.

Heavy rains began pounding the typically dry capital and surrounding areas on Saturday.

The amount recorded in just 40 hours neared the average rainfall for the entire month of July.

State media warned last week that 130 million people would be affected by the extreme heavy rainfall across northern China.

Swathes of suburban Beijing and surrounding areas remain badly hit by the rains, with state media reporting 974,400 people have been evacuated in the capital and neighbouring Hebei province.

However authorities in the capital lifted the red alert for flooding on Wednesday morning “as the water flow in major rivers has gone below the warning mark”, Xinhua reported.

Clean-up drive

With rainfall easing, the focus moved to the relief operation with hundreds of rescue workers from the Chinese Red Cross being sent to hard-hit areas to clean up debris and help evacuate victims, state news agency Xinhua reported.

On Tuesday, state broadcaster CCTV said that the rains had killed at least 11 people in Beijing, two of whom were workers “killed on duty during rescue and relief”.

Thirteen people were still missing, but another 14 had been found safe, the broadcaster said.

In neighbouring Hebei province nine people were killed and six were missing, it said.

Another two casualties were reported in northeastern Liaoning province over the weekend.

President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for “every effort” to rescue those “lost or trapped” by the rains.

And visiting a relief work site in Beijing’s Mentougou – one of the capital’s hardest-hit areas – vice premier Zhang Guoqing urged “all-out” efforts to rescue those still missing.

“The top priority of the current work is to save people’s lives, race against the time to search for the people missing or trapped and minimise casualties,” Zhang said, according to state news agency Xinhua.

China has been experiencing extreme weather and posting record temperatures this summer, events that scientists say are being exacerbated by climate change.

The country is now on alert for the arrival of typhoon Khanun, the sixth such storm of the year, as it nears China’s east coast.

WeChat china rain Beijing Meteorological Service

Comments

1000 characters

Beijing rains heaviest since records began 140 years ago

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Pakistan’s textile exports slump continues in July: APTMA

Bilawal says govt can take action against terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan

Minister tries to justify hike

Pakistan’s share of investment: Barrick Gold agrees to make payment in PKR

Order issued against authorities: Closure of One Customs clearance system hitting businesses: FTO

Income tax return form for TY23: KTBA urges FBR to remove technical glitches, irregularities

SBP bifurcates ‘BC&CPD’ into two separate depts

FBR surpasses July revenue collection target

UAE vows to allow ‘peaceful’ assembly of climate activists

Read more stories