BAFL 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
BIPL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-6.42%)
BOP 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.31%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
DGKC 57.46 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (3.79%)
FABL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
FCCL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.52%)
FFL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
GGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.38%)
HBL 96.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
HUBC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
OGDC 97.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.63%)
PAEL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.17%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PIOC 96.03 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.16%)
PPL 76.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.29%)
PRL 17.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.26%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
SNGP 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.06%)
SSGC 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
TELE 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.39%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.05%)
TRG 106.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.23%)
UNITY 27.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.55%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,917 Increased By 15.6 (0.32%)
BR30 17,445 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 48,231 Increased By 195.9 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,260 Increased By 63.3 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK’s FTSE 100 falls as weak China data hurts miners

Reuters Published 02 Aug, 2023 06:47am

LONDON: The UK’s FTSE 100 fell on Tuesday as mining firms dipped after China’s manufacturing activity contracted in July, outweighing upbeat earnings from firms including HSBC and Weir Group.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 and the more domestically focused FTSE 250 midcap index both closed down 0.4%.

Industrial metal miners fell 1.1% as prices of most base metals slipped on worries about demand from top consumer China, after the country’s manufacturing activity swung to contraction in July. Hurting energy stocks such as BP and Shell, oil prices edged lower on signs of profit-taking after rallying in July.

“A lot of (gains) that we saw in the FTSE over the past few days came from commodity-based stocks,” says Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers. “They’re seeing some profit taking today because of some disappointing Chinese manufacturing news.” Shares of China-exposed insurer Prudential Plc fell 2.1%. Factory activity in other parts of the world also remained in a slump in July, private surveys showed.

Limiting losses, HSBC rose 1.3% and touched a four-year high earlier in the session, after Europe’s largest bank raised its key performance target.

Weir Group jumped 2.2% to the top of the FTSE 100 after the engineering firm raised full-year revenue and profit guidance. The beverages index added 1.7% as Diageo rose 0.3% after the world’s largest spirits maker beat full-year sales forecasts.

HSBC FTSE 250 FTSE 100 index UK stock

Comments

1000 characters

UK’s FTSE 100 falls as weak China data hurts miners

Bilawal says govt can take action against terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan

Minister tries to justify hike

Pakistan’s share of investment: Barrick Gold agrees to make payment in PKR

Order issued against authorities: Closure of One Customs clearance system hitting businesses: FTO

Income tax return form for TY23: KTBA urges FBR to remove technical glitches, irregularities

SBP bifurcates ‘BC&CPD’ into two separate depts

FBR surpasses July revenue collection target

UAE vows to allow ‘peaceful’ assembly of climate activists

Appointment of new FBR chief Tiwana notified

At least five killed in Hindu-Muslim clashes in Haryana

Read more stories