FCCI welcomes appointment of Tiwana as FBR chief

FAISALABAD: Dr. Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has welcomed the appointment of Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana a senior officer of the Inland Revenue Service as new Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). He will replace Asim Ahmed who has retired on July 30th on attaining the age of superannuation.

He hoped that new Chairman FBR would play its key role in enhancing tax net to generate additional revenue instead of adding burden on the existing taxpayers. He said that Tiwana would also focus on bridging the wide gap between direct and indirect taxes.

