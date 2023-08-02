KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 170,424 tonnes of cargo comprising 136,870 tonnes of import cargo and 33,554 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 136,870 comprised of 78,385 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 4,647 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,093 tonnes of Canola, 3,327 tonnes of Chickpeas, 7,850 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 39,568 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 33,554 comprised of 25,004 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, & 8,550 tonnes of Clinkers.

—Nearly, 9067 containers comprising of 5072 containers import and 3995 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1966 of 20’s and 1173 of 40’s loaded while 68 of 20’s and 346 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 590 of 20’s and 412 of 40’s loaded containers while 675 of 20’s and 953 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 08 ships namely, Gc Argon, Sea Holy, Apl Antwerp, Gfs Prime, Lmz Vega, Mtm Antwerp, Ren Jian 8 and Gfs Giselle arrived at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 06 ships namely Bow Summer, Apl Salalah, Olympia, Yantian Express and Wadi Bani Khalid have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths engaged by nine ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, MSC Mumbai VIII and Al-Maersk Brooklyn left the port on Tuesday morning and other ship Khitira is expected to sail on same day.

A cargo volume of 207,653 tonnes comprising 144,653 tonnes imports cargo and 63,205 tonnes export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 2,873 Containers (2,569 TEUs imports and 2,909 TEUs export) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Three ships five ships are at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, PGC Petreas and Maersk Santos & another ship MSC United VIII carrying LPG and Containers are expected to take berths EVTL and QICT respectively on Tuesday, 1st August-2023.

