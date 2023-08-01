BAFL 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
2 policemen escorting polio team martyred in Quetta

  • The polio team was safe in the attack
BR Web Desk Published 01 Aug, 2023 03:10pm

At least two policemen escorting a polio vaccination team were martyred when armed men opened fire on them in Quetta’s Nawa Killi area, Aaj News reported.

The policemen were escorting the vaccination team on Tuesday, the first day of a week-long campaign to administer the polio vaccination in Balochistan.

During the drive, more than 2.5 million children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops.

The polio team was safe in the attack.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari expressed grief and sorrow over the deaths of the two policemen.

He condemned the “terrorist attack” and hoped that the perpetrators would soon be behind bars.

Comments

