Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 01 Aug, 2023 06:19am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 166,641 tonnes of cargo comprising 108,060 tonnes of import cargo and 58,581 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 108,060 comprised of 71,766 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 8,806 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 600 tonnes of Canola, 600 tonnes of Canola, 706 tonnes of Chiuckpeas, 6,185 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 19,997 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 58,581 comprised of 44,191 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, & 14,390 tonnes of Clinkers.

Nearly, 5814 containers comprising of 3308 containers import and 2506 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1120 of 20’s and 1024 of 40’s loaded while 04 of 20’s and 68 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 512 of 20’s and 844 of 40’s loaded containers while 242 of 20’s and 32 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 10 ships, namely Maritime Kelly Anne, Olympia, Apl Salalah, Da Hong 16, Bow Summer, Yantian Express, Northern Practise, Wadi Bani Khalid and Hyundai Courage arrived at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 04 ships namely, Wan Hai 515, One Matrix, Ayoe and Neptune I have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Maersk Phuket, APL Antwerp sailed out to sea on 31st July, while four more ships, MSC Tia-II, BBC Plata, Rotterdam Eagle and Young Chang Shun-hang are expected to sail on same day.

Cargo through put of 193,753tonnes, comprising 110,750 tones imports Cargo and 83,003 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,927 Containers (2,141 TEUs Imports and 2,786 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are eight ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, San Antonio, Andrea Victory, Emma Grace and Kithira & three more ships, CL Lindy, Maersk Brooklyn and MSC Mumbai scheduled to load/offload Cement, Palm oil, Soya been oil, Chemicals, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at Multipurpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Engro Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on 31st July, while two more containers ships, Maersk Sentosa and MSC United-VIII are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 01st August, 2023.

