Recorder Report Published 01 Aug, 2023 06:19am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (July 31, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              Neptune I      Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                                 Oil            Shipping Corp.     28-07-2023
OP-2              Maritime       Disc           Alpine Marine      29-07-2023
                  Kelly Anne     Mogas          Services
B-1               Bow            Disc           Alpine Marine      30-07-2023
                  Summer         Chemical       Services
B-4               Nordrhone      Disc           Sea Trade          30-07-2023
                                 Chickpeas      Shipping
B-10/B-11         Da Hong 16     Disc           Seahawks           30-07-2023
                                 General        Pvt. Ltd
                                 Cargo
B-11/B-12         Elbabe         Load           Crystal Sea        26-07-2023
                                 Clinkers       Services
B-13/B-14         Mona           Disc           Ocean Services     02-07-2023
                  Manx           Canola         Pvt. Ltd
B-14/B-15         Theodore       Disc Rock      WMA Shipcare
                                 Phosphate      Services           28-07-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-27/B-26         Northern       Disc Load      Oceansea           30-07-2023
                  Practise       Container      Shipping
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-28/B-29         Olympia        Disc Load      Cosco Shipping     30-07-2023
                                 Container      Line Pak
                                                 Pvt. Ltd
B-29/B-30         Wadi Bani      Disc Load      Universal Shipp    30-07-2023
                  Khalid         Container      Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2/3         Yantian        Disc Load      hapag Lloyd        30-07-2023
                  Express        Container      Pakistan
Saptl-2           Hyundai        Disc Load      United Marine      30-07-2023
                  Courage        Container      Agencies
Saptl-4           Apl Salalah    Disc Load      Cma Cgm            30-07-2023
                                 Container      Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Yantian           31-07-2023     Disc Load                        hapag Lloyd
Express                          Container                           Pakistan
Wadi Bani         31-07-2023     Disc Load                 Universal Shipping
Khalid                           Container                           Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Sea Holy          31-07-2023     D/72000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                     Shipping Corp.
Gc Argon          31-07-2023     D/8000                         Alpine Marine
                                 Chemical                            Services
Mtm Antwerp       31-07-2023     L/18000 Ethanol                    East Wind
                                                             Shipping Company
Apl Antwerp       31-07-2023     D/L Container                        Cma Cgm
                                                                     Pakistan
Gfs Giselle       31-07-2023     D/L Container                      East Wind
                                                             Shipping Company
Gfs Prime         31-07-2023     D/L Container                      East Wind
                                                             Shipping Company
Ren Jian 8        31-07-2023     D/L Container                Feeder Logistic
Lmz Vega          31-07-2023     L/12150 Mill                     Crystal Sea
                                 Scale                               Services
Msc Monica III    01-08-2023     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                            Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
Northern          01-08-2023     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
Discovery                                                            Pakistan
Phoenix           01-08-2023     D/395 Vehicle                       NYK Line
Leader                                                               Pakistan
Nazmi C           01-08-2023     L/13000 Talc                Project Shipping
                                 Powder
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Wan Hai 515       31-07-2023     Container Ship                             -
One Matrix        31-07-2023     Container Ship                             -
Ayoe              31-07-2023     Tanker                                     -
Neptune 1         31-07-2023     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-2              BBC Plata      Rice           GAC             July 26, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Rotterdam      Coal           Ocean World     July 29, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Young Chan     Palm oil       Alpine          July 29, 2023
                  Shunhang
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC Tia-II     Container      MSC PAK         July 30, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Banda          Fuel oil       Alpine          July 29, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               BW Kobe        Canola         Ocean Service   July 26, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Maersk Phuket     Container      GAC                            July 31, 2023
APL Antwerp       Container      GAC                                     -do-
GC Argon          Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
MSC Tia-II        Container      MSC PAK                        July 31, 2023
BBC Plata         Rice           GAC                                     -do-
Rotterdam         Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
Young Chan
Shunhang          Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
San Antonio       Cement         Global Maritime                 July31, 2023
Kithira           Chemicals      GSA                                     -do-
Emma Grace        Soya bean      Sea Trade                               -do-
Andrea            oil
Victory           Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Mega-I            Palm oil       Alpine                     Waiting for berth
Rhine             Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Royal
Jasmine           Gas oil        GAC                                     -do-
Al-Maha           LPG            Transmarine                             -do-
MSC
Mumbai            Container      MSC PAK                        July 31, 2023
Maersk
Brooklyn          Container      GAC                                     -do-
CL-Lindy          Coal           -                                       -do-
Maersk
Sentosa           Container      GAC                           August01, 2023
MSC United        Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
=============================================================================

