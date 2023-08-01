KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (July 31, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 Neptune I Disc Crude Pakistan National
Oil Shipping Corp. 28-07-2023
OP-2 Maritime Disc Alpine Marine 29-07-2023
Kelly Anne Mogas Services
B-1 Bow Disc Alpine Marine 30-07-2023
Summer Chemical Services
B-4 Nordrhone Disc Sea Trade 30-07-2023
Chickpeas Shipping
B-10/B-11 Da Hong 16 Disc Seahawks 30-07-2023
General Pvt. Ltd
Cargo
B-11/B-12 Elbabe Load Crystal Sea 26-07-2023
Clinkers Services
B-13/B-14 Mona Disc Ocean Services 02-07-2023
Manx Canola Pvt. Ltd
B-14/B-15 Theodore Disc Rock WMA Shipcare
Phosphate Services 28-07-2023
Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-27/B-26 Northern Disc Load Oceansea 30-07-2023
Practise Container Shipping
Pvt. Ltd
B-28/B-29 Olympia Disc Load Cosco Shipping 30-07-2023
Container Line Pak
Pvt. Ltd
B-29/B-30 Wadi Bani Disc Load Universal Shipp 30-07-2023
Khalid Container Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2/3 Yantian Disc Load hapag Lloyd 30-07-2023
Express Container Pakistan
Saptl-2 Hyundai Disc Load United Marine 30-07-2023
Courage Container Agencies
Saptl-4 Apl Salalah Disc Load Cma Cgm 30-07-2023
Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Yantian 31-07-2023 Disc Load hapag Lloyd
Express Container Pakistan
Wadi Bani 31-07-2023 Disc Load Universal Shipping
Khalid Container Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Sea Holy 31-07-2023 D/72000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Shipping Corp.
Gc Argon 31-07-2023 D/8000 Alpine Marine
Chemical Services
Mtm Antwerp 31-07-2023 L/18000 Ethanol East Wind
Shipping Company
Apl Antwerp 31-07-2023 D/L Container Cma Cgm
Pakistan
Gfs Giselle 31-07-2023 D/L Container East Wind
Shipping Company
Gfs Prime 31-07-2023 D/L Container East Wind
Shipping Company
Ren Jian 8 31-07-2023 D/L Container Feeder Logistic
Lmz Vega 31-07-2023 L/12150 Mill Crystal Sea
Scale Services
Msc Monica III 01-08-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
Northern 01-08-2023 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Discovery Pakistan
Phoenix 01-08-2023 D/395 Vehicle NYK Line
Leader Pakistan
Nazmi C 01-08-2023 L/13000 Talc Project Shipping
Powder
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Wan Hai 515 31-07-2023 Container Ship -
One Matrix 31-07-2023 Container Ship -
Ayoe 31-07-2023 Tanker -
Neptune 1 31-07-2023 Tanker -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-2 BBC Plata Rice GAC July 26, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Rotterdam Coal Ocean World July 29, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Young Chan Palm oil Alpine July 29, 2023
Shunhang
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Tia-II Container MSC PAK July 30, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Banda Fuel oil Alpine July 29, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP BW Kobe Canola Ocean Service July 26, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Maersk Phuket Container GAC July 31, 2023
APL Antwerp Container GAC -do-
GC Argon Chemicals Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
MSC Tia-II Container MSC PAK July 31, 2023
BBC Plata Rice GAC -do-
Rotterdam Coal Ocean World -do-
Young Chan
Shunhang Palm oil Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
San Antonio Cement Global Maritime July31, 2023
Kithira Chemicals GSA -do-
Emma Grace Soya bean Sea Trade -do-
Andrea oil
Victory Palm oil Alpine -do-
Mega-I Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berth
Rhine Palm oil Alpine -do-
Royal
Jasmine Gas oil GAC -do-
Al-Maha LPG Transmarine -do-
MSC
Mumbai Container MSC PAK July 31, 2023
Maersk
Brooklyn Container GAC -do-
CL-Lindy Coal - -do-
Maersk
Sentosa Container GAC August01, 2023
MSC United Container MSC PAK -do-
=============================================================================
