KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (July 31, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 Neptune I Disc Crude Pakistan National Oil Shipping Corp. 28-07-2023 OP-2 Maritime Disc Alpine Marine 29-07-2023 Kelly Anne Mogas Services B-1 Bow Disc Alpine Marine 30-07-2023 Summer Chemical Services B-4 Nordrhone Disc Sea Trade 30-07-2023 Chickpeas Shipping B-10/B-11 Da Hong 16 Disc Seahawks 30-07-2023 General Pvt. Ltd Cargo B-11/B-12 Elbabe Load Crystal Sea 26-07-2023 Clinkers Services B-13/B-14 Mona Disc Ocean Services 02-07-2023 Manx Canola Pvt. Ltd B-14/B-15 Theodore Disc Rock WMA Shipcare Phosphate Services 28-07-2023 Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-27/B-26 Northern Disc Load Oceansea 30-07-2023 Practise Container Shipping Pvt. Ltd B-28/B-29 Olympia Disc Load Cosco Shipping 30-07-2023 Container Line Pak Pvt. Ltd B-29/B-30 Wadi Bani Disc Load Universal Shipp 30-07-2023 Khalid Container Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-2/3 Yantian Disc Load hapag Lloyd 30-07-2023 Express Container Pakistan Saptl-2 Hyundai Disc Load United Marine 30-07-2023 Courage Container Agencies Saptl-4 Apl Salalah Disc Load Cma Cgm 30-07-2023 Container Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Yantian 31-07-2023 Disc Load hapag Lloyd Express Container Pakistan Wadi Bani 31-07-2023 Disc Load Universal Shipping Khalid Container Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Sea Holy 31-07-2023 D/72000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Shipping Corp. Gc Argon 31-07-2023 D/8000 Alpine Marine Chemical Services Mtm Antwerp 31-07-2023 L/18000 Ethanol East Wind Shipping Company Apl Antwerp 31-07-2023 D/L Container Cma Cgm Pakistan Gfs Giselle 31-07-2023 D/L Container East Wind Shipping Company Gfs Prime 31-07-2023 D/L Container East Wind Shipping Company Ren Jian 8 31-07-2023 D/L Container Feeder Logistic Lmz Vega 31-07-2023 L/12150 Mill Crystal Sea Scale Services Msc Monica III 01-08-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Northern 01-08-2023 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Discovery Pakistan Phoenix 01-08-2023 D/395 Vehicle NYK Line Leader Pakistan Nazmi C 01-08-2023 L/13000 Talc Project Shipping Powder ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Wan Hai 515 31-07-2023 Container Ship - One Matrix 31-07-2023 Container Ship - Ayoe 31-07-2023 Tanker - Neptune 1 31-07-2023 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-2 BBC Plata Rice GAC July 26, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Rotterdam Coal Ocean World July 29, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Young Chan Palm oil Alpine July 29, 2023 Shunhang ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Tia-II Container MSC PAK July 30, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Banda Fuel oil Alpine July 29, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP BW Kobe Canola Ocean Service July 26, 2023 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Maersk Phuket Container GAC July 31, 2023 APL Antwerp Container GAC -do- GC Argon Chemicals Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED DEPARTURES ============================================================================= MSC Tia-II Container MSC PAK July 31, 2023 BBC Plata Rice GAC -do- Rotterdam Coal Ocean World -do- Young Chan Shunhang Palm oil Alpine -do- ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= San Antonio Cement Global Maritime July31, 2023 Kithira Chemicals GSA -do- Emma Grace Soya bean Sea Trade -do- Andrea oil Victory Palm oil Alpine -do- Mega-I Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berth Rhine Palm oil Alpine -do- Royal Jasmine Gas oil GAC -do- Al-Maha LPG Transmarine -do- MSC Mumbai Container MSC PAK July 31, 2023 Maersk Brooklyn Container GAC -do- CL-Lindy Coal - -do- Maersk Sentosa Container GAC August01, 2023 MSC United Container MSC PAK -do- =============================================================================

