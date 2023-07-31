BAFL 41.17 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.23%)
BIPL 18.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
BOP 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.61%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.29%)
DFML 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.34%)
DGKC 55.56 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.76%)
FABL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.14%)
FCCL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.57%)
FFL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
GGL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HBL 97.10 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (6.47%)
HUBC 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.76%)
HUMNL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
KEL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (5.65%)
LOTCHEM 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
MLCF 32.21 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.57%)
OGDC 98.40 Increased By ▲ 6.61 (7.2%)
PAEL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.53%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
PIOC 94.00 Increased By ▲ 3.94 (4.37%)
PPL 76.60 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (5.8%)
PRL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 47.05 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.12%)
SSGC 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.72%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.76%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
TRG 106.35 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.6%)
UNITY 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 4,900 Increased By 107.9 (2.25%)
BR30 17,444 Increased By 589.6 (3.5%)
KSE100 48,093 Increased By 1016.2 (2.16%)
KSE30 17,208 Increased By 399.8 (2.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU ready to strengthen cooperation with the Philippines on maritime security

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2023 09:58am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

MANILA: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday the European Union was ready to strengthen cooperation with the Philippines on maritime security.

She was speaking after a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Manila.

“We are ready to strengthen the cooperation with the Philippines on maritime security in the region by sharing information, conducting threat assessment and building the capacity of your coast guard,” she said in a joint statement with Marcos.

The Philippines is a fulcrum of the geopolitical rivalry between the United States and China, with its maritime territory encompassing part of the South China Sea, a strategic and resource-rich waterway over which China also claims sovereignty.

The leaders also discussed relaunching negotiations for a free trade agreement and the Southeast Asian country’s energy transition.

Ursula von der Leyen European Commission MANILA

Comments

1000 characters

EU ready to strengthen cooperation with the Philippines on maritime security

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

Chinese vice premier arrives at PM House to hold talks with PM Shehbaz

Dar lauds support as Bank of China’s second branch opens in Islamabad

Pak Suzuki halts motorcycle production till Aug 15

CPEC likely to get fresh impetus

Dar informs Senate: Forex reserves rise to around $14bn

Number of income tax filers stands at 4.2m

Oil on track for biggest monthly gains in over a year

44 killed by bomb blast at JUI-F gathering

ECC approves Rs10bn TSG for PMB&ALS

Read more stories