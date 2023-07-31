COAS offers condolence to UAE president

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir undertook a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he met UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and offered his condolences on the demise of his brother Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

On Friday last, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also reached the UAE on a one-day visit to condole the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

The prime minister had conveyed profound sympathies and condolences of the Pakistani leadership, government and people to the president of the UAE on his brother’s demise, which were received with “great warmth” by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.