House ownership rights given to flood survivors in Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR: The Sindh government organized a ceremony to distribute ownership rights certificates of residential plots to the survivors of the floods of last year in Shikarpur.

The Sindh government conducted a survey of 2.1 million houses in the whole province, for which a package of Rs600 billion was given by the Sindh government.

In Shikarpur, the government has allocated Rs26 billion for the construction of ninety thousand houses. By the end of this year, twenty four thousand flood victims will be given certificates of house plots.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmad Shaikh said that last year’s rains and floods brought a lot of trouble to the people, affecting 15 million people in Sindh. However, the government of Sindh reached out and rescued them, providing them with food and medical treatment facilities.

He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appointed him as in-charge of the Larkana Relief Committee and he visited the entire Larkana Division with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, who met thousands of affected people. He said that to resolve the suffering of these people, the PPP chairman held conferences from Karachi to Geneva and brought the UN Secretary General to Pakistan and arranged a large amount of money to provide relief to the people.

He said that a survey of 2.1 million houses has been conducted in Sindh. He said the Sindh government has allocated Rs600 billion for the reconstruction of the damaged houses and the construction process has already been started.

Addressing the event, Deputy Commissioner of Shikarpur Abrar Jafar said that the very heavy rains increased the hardships and sufferings of people.

One hundred and thirteen people died and one hundred and fifty-three thousand acres of agricultural crops were destroyed.

One hundred and forty-one relief camps were established in which thirty-eight thousand people stayed. In this situation, sixty thousand ration bags were delivered in time.

Food and water was supplied to the camps, compensation was given to the dead and injured, money was distributed to the farmers in the form of seeds and fertilizers, and now for reconstruction of ninety thousand houses, we have completed the survey and today we are distributing the plot certificates for the ownership rights of the houses to the affected people. About 24 thousand people will be given ownership certificates by the end of this year.

However, Shikarpur district council chairman Zulfiqar Khan Kumario and PPP leader Babul Khan Bhayo said that they helped the people with cooperation of the district administration. They sent ration bags and today under the vision of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, certificates are being issued to women to become house owners.

Addressing the ceremony, local women Mahnaz Mahar, Naseem Khoso and Aman Sachan said that they are grateful to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who gave them these certificates of owner rights. They said that the PPP government has done great things for women, so they will fight hard and elect Chairman Bilawal Bhutto as the Prime Minister.

SRSO CEO Mohammad Dittel Kalhoro also addressed the event.

At the end of the event, provincial energy minister Imtiaz Ahmad Shaikh, chairman of the district council Zulfikar Khan Kumario and PPP leader Babal Khan Bhayo distributed ownership certificates of plots among the thirty affected women and men.

Among the recipients of owner certificates were Qaima Khatoon, Mehtab Khatoon, Hadi Bakhsh, Sufi Muhammad Usman, Imran Ali, Suhail Ahmed, Khuda Bakhsh, Sonia Khatoon, Shazia Khatoon, Shabana Khatoon Hakima Khatoon, Hasina Khatoon, Rukhsana Khatoon, Irshad, Bilqis and others.

