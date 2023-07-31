BAFL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.78%)
BIPL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.6%)
BOP 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
DFML 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.17%)
DGKC 54.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.82%)
FABL 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
FCCL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
FFL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
GGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
HBL 94.25 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (3.34%)
HUBC 85.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.04%)
LOTCHEM 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
MLCF 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
OGDC 96.21 Increased By ▲ 4.42 (4.82%)
PAEL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.72%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
PIOC 90.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
PPL 75.30 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (4.01%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (3.56%)
SSGC 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.72%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.25%)
TPLP 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
TRG 104.71 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.02%)
UNITY 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
WTL 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,848 Increased By 55.6 (1.16%)
BR30 17,201 Increased By 346.9 (2.06%)
KSE100 47,621 Increased By 544 (1.16%)
KSE30 17,031 Increased By 222.8 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bilawal condemns bomb blast in JUI-F convention

APP Published 31 Jul, 2023 07:24am

KARACHI: Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday vehemently condemned a bomb blast in a convention of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) in Bajaur.

He expressed his grief and sorrow over the incident and condoled with the bereaved families. He demanded the federal and Khyber-Pakhtoonkhwa governments bring culprits to book.

Bilawal said that there was a need to eliminate terrorism planners. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured persons in the blast.

KP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP JUIF bajaur blast condemns Bajaur District JUI F workers convention

Comments

1000 characters

Bilawal condemns bomb blast in JUI-F convention

Chinese Vice Premier arrives

Dar informs Senate: Forex reserves rise to around $14bn

Number of income tax filers stands at 4.2m

44 killed by bomb blast at JUI-F gathering

ECC approves Rs10bn TSG for PMB&ALS

Sale tax law: expert approves of new definition of ‘tax fraud’

China names Jiang as new ambassador to Pakistan

China’s He to mark 10th anniversary of CPEC

Punjab projects soft-launched by PM

‘Prevention of Violent Extremism Bill 2023’ dropped after heavy criticism

Read more stories