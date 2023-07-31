BAFL 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.53%)
Pakistan

‘Long-term stable national govt’ only solution: PDP

Recorder Report Published 31 Jul, 2023

KARACHI: Pasban Democratic Party PDP Chairman Altaf Shakoor said that a long-term stable national government or acceptable political setup is the only solution to economic and other issues.

He said new elections are a must but if they didn’t bring political and economic stability in the country then the new elections would also be a useless exercise. He said that the trap of foreign loans would never bring political stability in the country as the international lenders have their own economic and political agenda that may not be compatible with the national interests of Pakistan and Pakistanis.

He said our economy is dying due to very heavy foreign loans. Even to pay interest on these loans we have to get even more foreign loans and this is an unending deadly debt trap that is strangulating our economy.

He said the recent standby loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is the example of new loans for the sake of old loans. He said the foreign loans would never bring economic instability in Pakistan and moreover they would also never bring political stability in our country as every loan has its own overt and covert strings attached.

He suggested a new political alliance of all patriotic political parties of the country to form a broad-based long-term plan aimed at improving political and economic stability in the country and to get rid of the loan trap.

