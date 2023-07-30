BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BIPL 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
DGKC 54.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.41%)
FABL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HBL 90.77 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (6.66%)
HUBC 84.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.28%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 91.67 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.79%)
PPL 72.73 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (4.05%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.54%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 103.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,792 Increased By 49.4 (1.04%)
BR30 16,854 Increased By 406.4 (2.47%)
KSE100 47,077 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,809 Increased By 116.9 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sunak backs new UK oil and gas exploration

AFP Published 30 Jul, 2023 01:15pm

LONDON: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has backed plans to permit new fossil fuel exploration off Britain’s coast, as he pledged to be “pragmatic and proportionate” about achieving net zero in an interview published Saturday.

The stance is set to intensify criticism from environmental campaigners, who accuse the British leader of backtracking on green policies to pander to voter unease at their potential cost amid the UK’s worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph, Sunak sought to distinguish between his ruling Conservatives and its main rival Labour over such issues, as he eyes a general election due next year.

Labour appears poised to regain power after more than a decade in opposition.

“I think it makes absolutely no sense, as the Labour Party is suggesting, to ban North Sea oil and gas,” Sunak told the Tory-supporting newspaper, referring to waters off Britain’s east coast.

“That is just going to weaken our energy security and strengthen the hands of dictators like (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin.

“But it’s also going to put at risk 200,000 jobs across something like 30 different sectors of the economy and also threaten £80 billion ($103 billion) worth of tax revenue.”

Sunak, who became leader last October, said his approach was “to support the UK’s energy industry” and appeared to suggest that not exploiting new UK oil and gas reserves risked “the lights going out” in Britain.

“Everybody sensible recognises that we will need those fossil fuels as part of the transition to net zero,” he argued.

‘Max out’

Sunak and his ministers have riled climate campaigners in recent days by suggesting some UK environmental targets could be eased, while offering lukewarm support for the country’s ambitious net zero agenda.

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg on Friday called the UK government “out of touch from reality” after energy minister Grant Shapps said officials would look to “max out” North Sea reserves.

Meanwhile several mainstream pressure groups claiming to represent tens of millions of Britons wrote to Sunak promising to mobilise if net zero policies are watered down.

The moves follow the Conservatives defying dismal national poll ratings to narrowly retain former prime minister Boris Johnson’s vacated northwest London seat in a parliamentary by-election last week.

The narrow victory came amid voter unease at Labour mayor Sadiq Khan expanding a scheme taxing the use of the most polluting vehicles, and appears to have emboldened Tory net zero opponents.

In the interview Sunak, who has been criticised for his frequent use of helicopters and planes to travel around Britain, insisted he wants to “leave the environment and our climate in a better state”.

“But I’m going to do that in a way that is pragmatic and proportionate, and not unnecessarily add costs or hassle to people’s lives,” he added, noting the current grim economic reality many face.

Rishi Sunak Russian President Vladimir Putin

Comments

1000 characters

Sunak backs new UK oil and gas exploration

PM Shehbaz says inefficiency, mismanagement of PTI’s govt cost country dearly

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng to arrive in Pakistan today to attend CPEC celebrations

Over Rs50,000 cash withdrawals thru credit cards/ATMs: Non-filers to pay 0.6pc WHT: FBR

Putin says Russia does not reject talks with Ukraine

China hopes France can help take heat out of relations with EU

Caretaker prime minister: Only politicians on PPP-PML(N) shortlist for slot

Israel to build $27bn rail expansion, eyes future link to Saudi Arabia

Three terrorists killed in Khyber, South Waziristan District: ISPR

Morocco's Benzina makes history with hijab at Women's World Cup

China approves 60 more G-B orchards for cherry import

Read more stories